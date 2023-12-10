A few Christian non-profits will make sure Jesus “takes center stage” during the Christmas season on government property.

The Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene are working together to help private citizen groups erect the Nativity scene at state capitols, according to a joint press release.

A record-setting 43 Nativity scenes are scheduled to grace the government capitols for this Christmas season.

The president of American Nativity Scene noted, “This troubled world can benefit from more hope and more joy,” particularly through the Nativity scenes.

Thomas More Society Executive Vice President Thomas Olp stated the legality of such displays.

“The law is clear,” Olp began, before explaining what he hoped these Nativity scenes would elicit.

Olp said: “Government entities may erect and maintain celebrations of the Christmas holiday — or allow citizens to do so on government property, including Nativity scenes, as long as a crèche’s sole purpose is not to promote its religious content, and it is placed in context with other symbols of the season as part of an effort to celebrate the public Christmas holiday through traditional symbols.

“We pray that the Nativity scenes of this Christmas season will help to foster a sense of unity and peace on earth.”

Nativity scene installed at Louisiana State Capitol!

https://t.co/xRzfBS6kxt — Louisiana Family Forum (@lafamilyforum) December 8, 2023

This year’s record also matches the one set in 2022, according to The Christian Post.

The president and chief counsel of Thomas More Society, Tom Brejcha, also believes in the importance of having Nativity scenes during the holiday season.

“The Christmas message highlights the inherent dignity of each and every human being,” Brejcha stated.

The lawyers at the firm work pro bono to ensure the rights of all citizen groups who want Nativity scenes on their respective state capitols are not infringed.

Come join us at the #Nativity Scene this coming Tuesday the 13th at noon at the Capitol rotunda to celebrate and honor the birth of our Lord. There will be singing, prayer and a number of speakers. #christmas pic.twitter.com/gnDUTQ3IoH — Eddie Andrews (@eddieandrews) December 7, 2023



While the Iowa Capitol will display a Nativity scene this year, it will also display a setup by the Satanic Temple, according to KCCI.

The outlet reports it features a “ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin cloaked in red clothing.”

The display is set to be up for 14 days.

