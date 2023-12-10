Share
Christian Non-Profits Ensure Baby Jesus 'Takes Center Stage' at Record Number of US State Capitols

 By Maire Clayton  December 10, 2023 at 8:31am
A few Christian non-profits will make sure Jesus “takes center stage” during the Christmas season on government property.

The Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene are working together to help private citizen groups erect the Nativity scene at state capitols, according to a joint press release.

A record-setting 43 Nativity scenes are scheduled to grace the government capitols for this Christmas season.

The president of American Nativity Scene noted, “This troubled world can benefit from more hope and more joy,” particularly through the Nativity scenes.

Thomas More Society Executive Vice President Thomas Olp stated the legality of such displays.

“The law is clear,” Olp began, before explaining what he hoped these Nativity scenes would elicit.

Olp said: “Government entities may erect and maintain celebrations of the Christmas holiday — or allow citizens to do so on government property, including Nativity scenes, as long as a crèche’s sole purpose is not to promote its religious content, and it is placed in context with other symbols of the season as part of an effort to celebrate the public Christmas holiday through traditional symbols.

“We pray that the Nativity scenes of this Christmas season will help to foster a sense of unity and peace on earth.”

Do you support Nativity scenes at state capitals?


This year’s record also matches the one set in 2022, according to The Christian Post.

The president and chief counsel of Thomas More Society, Tom Brejcha, also believes in the importance of having Nativity scenes during the holiday season.

“The Christmas message highlights the inherent dignity of each and every human being,” Brejcha stated.

The lawyers at the firm work pro bono to ensure the rights of all citizen groups who want Nativity scenes on their respective state capitols are not infringed.

While the Iowa Capitol will display a Nativity scene this year, it will also display a setup by the Satanic Temple, according to KCCI.

The outlet reports it features a “ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin cloaked in red clothing.”

The display is set to be up for 14 days.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Conversation