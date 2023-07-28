Christian Singer Tori Kelly Gives Update on 'Scary' Blood Clot Hospitalization

Christian singer Tori Kelly, who was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after collapsing at a Los Angeles restaurant, sent a positive message to her fans on Thursday

“As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” she said in a note posted to her Instagram.

“It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now, and hopeful, but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover,” Kelly wrote.

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me,” the note said.

Kelly’s hospitalization came as her new EP “Tori” was set to be released Friday and she was scheduled to perform.

Blood clots were found around Kelly’s lungs and in her legs after she collapsed, according to TMZ. Initial reports said doctors were trying to learn if there were blood clots around her heart.

“Of course I’m heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first,” Kelly wrote.

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!” she said, adding, “I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I’ve received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Kelly also cited a Bible verse, Deuteronomy 31:8, which reads, “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”

People noted that André Murillo, Kelly’s husband, offered a Wednesday update through Instagram Stories, writing, “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger.”

“Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” he wrote. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

Kelly also posted an Instagram message saying her new EP is out, along with an upbeat behind-the-scenes video.

During a video clip, she said, “In some ways I feel like I’m simply going back to my roots.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly)

Kelly won Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.

She also won the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough Artist Award in 2015.

