Christianity Today Caught Taking Funding from Major Planned Parenthood Donor

Evangelical Christian magazine Christianity Today was criticized by Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham Monday on social media after she discovered the outlet had received money from The Hewlett Foundation, which has given heavily to Planned Parenthood.

Nonprofit tax records for The Hewlett Foundation from 2023 show a $200,000 donation to Christianity Today, founded by Pastor Billy Graham, for what it described as “US ELECTIONS REPORTING.”

The records also showed millions of dollars in donations going to various arms of Planned Parenthood.

“This is interesting, in looking into Christianity Today’s financials, I found that the mag is now taking money from the Hewlett Foundation (a MAJOR supporter of Planned Parenthood) to cover US elections,” Basham wrote on the social media platform X.

She added, “Seems like it would be much better to have Billy Graham’s publication housed with a company like @canonpress that doesn’t take $$$ from abortion promoters.”

Basham noted in a follow-up post that Cannon Press is interested in acquiring the magazine, to restore the outlet’s original culture and mission.

Cannon Press cited the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk as one of the reasons for their interest.

“A Christian publishing company is offering to buy Christianity Today,” she wrote. “I have heard many Christians lament that @CTmagazine has been captured by worldly ideology and wish someone would restore it to Billy Graham’s intended purpose. Looks like @canonpress is trying to do exactly that.

“I obtained records this morning showing Canon put in a $10 million offer this morning to buy the magazine,” Basham continued. “In its offer letter, Canon specifically cites Charlie Kirk’s spirit of evangelism as their motivation. Will be monitoring for further developments.”

“Charlie Kirk carried the torch of Christianity Today’s founder Billy Graham as a global evangelist,” the purchase proposal read.

“And it is in his legacy that we see the future of Christianity Today.”

