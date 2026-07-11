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Chinese Christians worship in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on March 24, 2016 in Beijing, China.
Chinese Christians worship in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on March 24, 2016 in Beijing, China. (FangXiaNuo / Getty Images)

Church in China Announces Massive Government Raid, Almost Three Dozen Christians Detained

 By Michael Austin  July 11, 2026 at 8:35am
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Early Rain Covenant Church in Sichuan Province, China, announced a massive raid that resulted in almost three dozen of their members being detained.

The church said in a statement published by China Aid that around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, between 60 and 70 government agents disrupted their in-person worship gathering.

SWAT teams, police, local officials, and bureaucrats “stormed the venue and forcibly took control of the gathering.”

Two hours after the raid started, the communist officials started hauling away Christians in groups, with 33 total believers detained.

Most of them were transferred to Jiangyou City’s centralized registration center and detention facility.

Before letting anyone leave — including elderly people and children — police made them agree to sign a “guarantee letter.”

Some of the attendees agreed.

“However, officials refused to disclose the contents of the statement until individuals agreed to sign it. Because most believers refused to sign, they were never shown the document,” the statement said.

“Faced with pressure to sign an unknown statement, the congregation chose to remain peacefully and steadfastly in the hall,” the statement continued.

By the end of the day, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., most of the Christians were released from the Jiangyou detention center one at a time.

But Elder Yan Hong and Elder Wu Wuqing remained in custody.

“As the released believers emerged from behind the detention center walls, they gathered closely together, offering prayers of thanksgiving and entrusting one another to God’s care. In the early hours of the morning, they accompanied one another on the journey back to Chengdu,” the church added.

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“We thank the Lord for using this trial once again to bear witness to the Christian faith before many who have not yet heard the Gospel. Though the world may regard such experiences as shameful, we count them as an honor and a privilege.”

Early Rain Covenant Church, a Reformed Presbyterian congregation, previously made international headlines after their pastor, Wang Yi, was detained in 2018 and forced to endure a secret trial in 2019.

He remains in prison and is carrying out a nine-year sentence.

Chinese authorities have been cracking down on unauthorized Christian practice more frequently in recent months.

“While the CCP does allow a small number of missionaries to operate under strict government control, these regulations prohibit foreigners from preaching, sharing their faith, or establishing religious organizations without official approval,” International Christian Concern reported last year.

China has official Protestant and Roman Catholic churches that must affirm certain communist principles.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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