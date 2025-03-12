I Was a CIA Whistleblower - Look How the Media Treated Me Versus Trump 'Whistleblowers'

In America, whistleblowers are supposed to be unsung heroes — brave souls risking all to expose corruption, no matter the target. But mainstream media tells a different story: Blow the whistle on Donald Trump, and you’re a patriot, a modern Daniel Ellsberg.

Call out Democrats or agencies like the CIA, FBI, or IRS, and you’re a pariah — ignored or vilified.

This isn’t selective storytelling; it’s a double standard showing the press picks heroes and villains based on politics, not principle.

Take the whistleblowers who targeted Trump.

In 2019, a CIA officer sparked a firestorm, alleging Trump pressured Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to smear Joe Biden — a crusade that fueled his first impeachment.

The New York Times cast this whistleblower as democracy’s guardian; CNN and MSNBC hailed them a selfless patriot, defending their anonymity against Trump’s “spy” jabs. Coverage was relentless.

Then there’s Alexander Vindman, the NSC official backing the claims. Mainstream outlets crowned him a dutiful veteran — his firing proof of Trump’s vengeance. His Democratic ties? Ignored. The media didn’t just report — they lionized these figures as resistance icons against a rogue president.

Now, flip the script. Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, IRS agents who in 2023 alleged the Justice Department shielded Hunter Biden’s tax probe, got a shrug — skepticism, not headlines, with their claims framed as unreliable.

Pedro Israel Orta, author of “The Broken Whistle,” accused the CIA of retaliation for exposing misconduct spanning administrations. His story? Crickets from big networks, a whisper where Trump’s whistleblowers got a megaphone.

Then there’s the FBI “suspendables” — Garret O’Boyle, Steve Friend, and Marcus Allen — suspended after alleging abuses under Biden, like inflated terrorism stats. Outrage? Barely a blip. CNN echoed Democrats smearing Allen over a retweet, casting them as GOP stooges, their plight buried.

The contrast is stark: Trump’s whistleblowers got the red carpet — glowing profiles, cries over retaliation, sacred anonymity. When accusations hit Democrats or agencies, coverage shriveled, tones turned hostile, and retaliation was shrugged off. Trump’s crew was credible by default; Biden’s crew was suspect. One got halos, the other horns.

What drives this?

Narrative, not truth. When whistleblowers — like the Ukraine officer or Vindman — frame Trump as the villain, they’re weapons against him, their flaws overlooked. But when Shapley and Ziegler threaten Biden, or Orta’s CIA critique doesn’t pin Trump alone, the press debunks, not digs.

The suspendables’ clash with Biden’s “just” government? Inconvenient. Motives are dissected, denials gospel. It’s narrative protection, not journalism.

Details prove it: Trump’s whistleblowers got months of airtime; Shapley and Ziegler got a week. Vindman’s ouster sparked protection rallies; the suspendables’ suspensions, nada. Anonymity was sacrosanct for one, obscurity convenient for others. Democrats argue not all claims are equal — Shapley’s lack proof, they said, unlike the Ukraine case. But the Ukraine whistleblower leaned on secondhand info, Vindman’s testimony wasn’t airtight — yet both were untouchable. It’s not evidence; it’s agenda.

This isn’t just hypocrisy — it betrays whistleblowing’s core. These people risk livelihoods for truth, not to be media pawns. Cheering only the “right” targets isn’t defending justice — it’s picking teams, silencing dissent when it’s inconvenient.

The fix? Call out every skipped story or hit piece — name and shame them. Rally other outlets to give these heroes airtime for truth and justice. Demand consistency: Whistleblowers matter, period — no matter who they expose.

America’s whistleblowers deserve better. Whether targeting Trump, Democrats, or federal agencies, their courage should stand on merit, not narrative fit. Until the press drops its selective cheerleading, we’re stuck with the same script: heroes for Trump, zeros for others.

That’s not accountability — it’s propaganda masked as journalism. Look at Shapley, Ziegler, O’Boyle, Friend, Allen, and Orta — whistleblowers who dared expose hard truths, facing reprisals and blackouts. It’s past time their claims were upheld, their sacrifices met with justice and compensation. When the system punishes truth-tellers, we all lose. Justice matters — and it’s long overdue.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

