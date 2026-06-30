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Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, seen in a May 22 photo, chuckled at a reporter's persistent questions Monday, but declined to answer.
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, seen in a May 22 photo, chuckled at a reporter's persistent questions Monday, but declined to answer. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Clarence Thomas Irks MSNOW Reporter by Laughing Off Questions at Capitol

 By Nick Givas  June 29, 2026 at 5:48pm
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Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas began laughing at an MS NOW congressional reporter Monday after she started firing questions at him, demanding to know who he was meeting with.

The clip began with Thomas walking through the Capitol building with at least one security guard before Mychael Schnell approached to ask why he was there.

“Justice Thomas, can we ask who you were meeting with today?” she asked.

“What’d you say?” Thomas replied before Schnell repeated the question. Thomas then turned to one of the people he was walking with and asked, “What’d she say?”

“Who are you meeting with this afternoon?” she sternly repeated. “Oh, nobody,” Thomas shot back.

Thomas laughed at the assertion that he was meeting with GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying, “Oh God, no!”

But Schnell wasn’t satisfied and bluntly asked, “So what are you doing up here?”

“Oh, just walking,” the conservative justice said, smiling at the camera. Schnell then asked whether he had any particular meetings today, to which Thomas replied, “None that I’m going to tell you about,” before laughing even louder.

When the MS NOW reporter tried pivoting and asked for a “sneak peek” at any upcoming rulings, Thomas simply replied: “Nope!”

 

Related:
Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts Side with Liberal Justices on Key Election Integrity Case

Schnell continued to push, alleging secret meetings with Republican leadership, while desperately trying to get a comment from the most senior associate justice on the high court, yet she was denied at every turn.

The best she got was, “You have good questions!” Thomas continued laughing while he exited the building.

This interaction came shortly after the Supreme Court issued various high-profile rulings Monday.

In the case of Trump v. Slaughter, the justices gave President Donald Trump broad authority to fire heads of government agencies like the Federal Trade Commission, expanding executive authority and overturning a 91-year precedent.

The justices also sided with the state of Mississippi in its case against the Republican National Committee, allowing ballots that are postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to five days later.

A third ruling held that Trump did not have the power to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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