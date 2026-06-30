Clarence Thomas Irks MSNOW Reporter by Laughing Off Questions at Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas began laughing at an MS NOW congressional reporter Monday after she started firing questions at him, demanding to know who he was meeting with.

The clip began with Thomas walking through the Capitol building with at least one security guard before Mychael Schnell approached to ask why he was there.

“Justice Thomas, can we ask who you were meeting with today?” she asked.

“What’d you say?” Thomas replied before Schnell repeated the question. Thomas then turned to one of the people he was walking with and asked, “What’d she say?”

“Who are you meeting with this afternoon?” she sternly repeated. “Oh, nobody,” Thomas shot back.

Thomas laughed at the assertion that he was meeting with GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying, “Oh God, no!”

But Schnell wasn’t satisfied and bluntly asked, “So what are you doing up here?”

“Oh, just walking,” the conservative justice said, smiling at the camera. Schnell then asked whether he had any particular meetings today, to which Thomas replied, “None that I’m going to tell you about,” before laughing even louder.

When the MS NOW reporter tried pivoting and asked for a “sneak peek” at any upcoming rulings, Thomas simply replied: “Nope!”

NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol. He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.” I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded. Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026

Schnell continued to push, alleging secret meetings with Republican leadership, while desperately trying to get a comment from the most senior associate justice on the high court, yet she was denied at every turn.

The best she got was, “You have good questions!” Thomas continued laughing while he exited the building.

This interaction came shortly after the Supreme Court issued various high-profile rulings Monday.

In the case of Trump v. Slaughter, the justices gave President Donald Trump broad authority to fire heads of government agencies like the Federal Trade Commission, expanding executive authority and overturning a 91-year precedent.

The justices also sided with the state of Mississippi in its case against the Republican National Committee, allowing ballots that are postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to five days later.

A third ruling held that Trump did not have the power to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

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