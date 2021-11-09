Share
Climate Change Is Sexist Against Women, According to Pelosi

 By Thomas Catenacci  November 9, 2021 at 10:02am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that climate change poses a greater risk to women than men across the world.

“Climate change ‘is the existential threat of our time,’” Pelosi remarked Tuesday at COP26, the ongoing United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, according to The New York Times.

“It’s a threat multiplier that amplifies and accelerates existing inequities. Eighty percent of people displaced by climate change globally are women.”

The information cited by Pelosi appeared to originate from a 2018 UN report that referenced the 80 percent figure, but it is unclear which study the statistic came from.

The report further concluded that women tend to be harmed more than men during cataclysmic climate events because they remain in the home while men are “out in the open” and cultural gender roles “sometimes limit women’s abilities to make quick decisions.”

On Monday, Speaker Pelosi traveled to the conference along with nearly two dozen fellow House Democrats, she announced.

The lawmakers were set to participate in bilateral meetings, panel discussions and other “engagements” with international counterparts.

Much of the Democrats’ activity revolved around gender issues Tuesday since it was “Gender Day” at COP26, the UN said.

“We’re here to push,” said Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was part of the congressional delegation, the Times reported.

Are the Democrats fear mongering about climate change?

“It’s time for us to re-examine our first-world and global governments, to re-examine their priorities about what is possible and really try to push them on the boundaries of that.”

Last week, the House approved a key measure to move President Joe Biden’s budget framework, the Build Back Better Act, closer to being passed.

The legislation includes $555 billion in climate spending, the largest of its kind ever.

Democrats touted the budget bill during their meetings and remarks at COP26 on Tuesday.

“As the world faces ‘Code Red for Humanity’ because of the climate crisis, America has the great responsibility and opportunity to meet this moment,” Pelosi said in her Monday statement.

“Led by President Biden and the Democratic Congress, we will do just that: advancing clean air and clean water for public health, creating good-paying green jobs and advancing our pre-eminence in green technologies, protecting our national security and leaving our children and grandchildren a healthier planet and a better future,” she continued.

Pelosi’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Thomas Catenacci
