CNN Dumps Contributor After She Signs On with Conservative Outlet

Then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, stands next to Eliana Johnson, a Politico reporter, during the 6th annual Women Rule Summit at a hotel in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 11, 2018.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty ImagesThen-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, stands next to Eliana Johnson, a Politico reporter, during the 6th annual Women Rule Summit at a hotel in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, 2018. (Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published September 5, 2019 at 9:46am
CNN has opted not to renew the contract of a White House reporter and contributor to the network who’ll be taking over as editor in chief of a conservative news outlet.

BuzzFeed broke the news Wednesday that Eliana Johnson, a top White House reporter at Politico, would be taking charge of newsroom operations at The Washington Free Beacon, a right-leaning news site.

“I want to build on the excellent work the Beacon has done and continue to train serious reporters who have a conservative outlook and an irreverent sensibility,” Johnson told BuzzFeed.

“The focus has been and will continue to be on scoops and original reporting,” she added.

Later that day, CNN told BuzzFeed that it would not be renewing Johnson’s contract as a contributor when it expires in November.

The network claimed the decision was made because she no longer will be specifically covering the White House.

“CNN has a right to tap or drop contributors at any point,” Johnson said in response.

Do you buy CNN's explanation for why the network dumped Johnson?

“None of us is entitled to a contract renewal,” she added.

Johnson is set to take over from The Free Beacon’s current editor in chief, Matthew Continetti, who is also the site’s founding editor.

“She’ll be a fantastic leader for WFB’s mix of original reporting and irreverent humor,” Continetti wrote on Twitter.

Continetti will be joining the American Enterprise Institute’s Social, Cultural and Constitutional Studies’ research division as a full-time resident scholar.

CNN, meanwhile, has claimed it tries to be ideologically diverse, or at least have people on the network who represents various political views.

“You can’t run a news channel and you can’t do a show if you don’t talk to all sides,” network president Jeff Zucker told The Hollywood Reporter in April.

But Johnson is not the only conservative-leaning personality whom CNN appears to have dumped.

“Former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston and Andre Bauer, a former South Carolina lieutenant governor, who are both right-leaning, did not have their contracts renewed,” National Review reported.

“Meanwhile, neither Trump campaign surrogate Steve Cortes nor Republican analyst Ben Ferguson has been seen on the network in months,” it said.

Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
