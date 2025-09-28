Share
A California man was arrested after a woman complained he had been taking video while she undressed in a changing room.
Cops Track Down and Arrest Alleged Perv Accused of Filming Women in Target Dressing Rooms

 By Ole Braatelien  September 28, 2025 at 4:00am
Police arrested and jailed a man who allegedly recorded eight women in a Target dressing room in Thousand Oaks, California.

The alleged voyeur, 25-year-old Jack Crawford, now faces eight misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, according to a Sept. 19 news release posted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, such crimes are punishable by up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine for each violation, or both, according to Eisner Gorin LLP, a Los Angeles law firm.

A deputy responded to a June 5 incident at a Target shopping center.

“The victim observed a cell phone camera over the wall and into the fitting room. The victim yelled out and the cell phone was suddenly pulled back over the wall,” the release read.

After obtaining surveillance footage, police identified and tracked down Crawford, a resident of Thousand Oaks. A search warrant allowed detectives to seize his cellphone.

They discovered that, apparently, the June 5 victim wasn’t the first.

Footage on Crawford’s device revealed other visits to Target on May 12 and June 2.

A total of eight women were recorded, the report said.

Detectives arrested him on Sept. 17 and booked him into the East County Jail.

“Due to the nature of this investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victim(s) or witnesses and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Nicole Adrianzen at (805) 494- 8229 or Nicole.adrianzen@venturacounty.gov,” the release read.

While police didn’t mention whether Crawford had prior arrests, another alleged peeping Tom has been arrested multiple times in Belton, Texas, according to an Aug. 28 report by KWTX-TV in Waco.

Related:
Man Points Gun at LAPD Gang Unit Officers, Immediately Regrets it

James Austin Grisham, 45, reportedly has the Belton townswomen on edge.

“I’m always seeing stuff about him. People even have alerts that let them know when he has been arrested or released,” a female neighbor said about Grisham.

Grisham has been arrested repeatedly on charges of looking into residents’ windows at night. He also reportedly follows people during the day, the station reported.

Since 2005, Grisham has been arrested nearly 30 times, according to KCEN-TV in Temple, Texas.

“My wife and my girl are always on my mind. And I’m on edge most all day knowing they are here alone,” Grisham’s next-door neighbor, Eric Flores, told KWTX.

Most recently, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office jailed Grisham on Aug. 26 for criminal trespassing.

Before that, he was arrested in June.

His bond in August was set at $15,000.

Conversation