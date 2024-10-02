Share
News

Court Rules 'Whale Wars' Star Must Remain Detained, Faces Possible Extradition to Answer for Violence Against Whaling Ship

 By Jared Harris  October 2, 2024 at 1:48pm
Share

The star of television show “Whale Wars” must remain detained while authorities decide whether he will be extradited to Japan, a court has ruled.

The decision to keep Paul Watson in custody was made Wednesday by a Greenland court.

While Watson is being held by Greenlandic authorities, the island’s status as an autonomous territory of Denmark means Copenhagen will ultimately determine whether an extradition will take place.

According to UPI, Watson will remain in custody until October 23 while officials from Denmark’s Ministry of Justice weighs his case and potential extradition.

Watson, who has famously sparred with Japanese whaling vessels, was arrested July 21 on an Interpol warrant.

The captain was refueling his ship in Greenland when authorities swooped in and arrested him. According to Japanese paper The Asahi Shimbun, Watson’s vessel was preparing for a voyage to the Pacific to disrupt the Japanese whaling fleet.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi insisted the country will continue trying to bring Watson for prosecution, saying the government “will continue to take appropriate measures, including making approaches to relevant countries and organizations.”

Watson is accused of causing harm to a person after allegedly attacking Japanese whalers in the course of their work.

Confrontations with the island nation’s whalers was the core concept of the show “Whale Wars,” which followed the exploits of Watson, his oceanic activist organization the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and action aboard the group’s various vessels.

Should Watson be extradited to Japan?

The SSCS currently runs nine vessels in its fleet, which it calls “Neptune’s Navy.”

Watson and his organization invited controversy over the show’s history as their dangerous marine maneuvers were caught on camera — from both the show’s producers and rivaling Japanese vessels.

One video, which can be seen below, shows a collision between one of the SSCS’ former vessels and a Japanese whale research ship.



Japan’s whaling activities have been a source of controversy for decades.

Related:
RFK Jr. Hits Back as He Comes Under Federal Investigation

Tokyo was a signatory to the International Whaling Commission’s 1986 ban on whaling, but maintained a fleet that continued to harvest the massive marine mammals under the auspices of “research.”

Japan abandoned the IWC and the organization’s hunting ban some five years ago, and has been steadily increasing its commercial whaling industry.

According to Reuters, Japan harvested hundreds of minke, Bryde’s and sei whales last year, and in May added the noble fin whale to its list of commercial species ships are allowed to kill and take.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Court Rules 'Whale Wars' Star Must Remain Detained, Faces Possible Extradition to Answer for Violence Against Whaling Ship
Shameless Media Tries to Spin Walz's Deer-in-the-Headlights Look as a Good Thing
Military Vet Spots Muddied Piece of Red, White and Blue Cloth Amid the Ruins of Asheville: 'I Saw This as a Sign'
Mayor of California Charter City Defies Newsom's Ban on Voter ID Laws 'That Law Does Not Apply to Us'
Gas Station Accused of Price Gouging After Hurricane Helene, Charging $10/Gallon to Struggling Citizens
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation