Crockett Implies TX Dem Election Chaos in Dallas Was Secretly Racist: 'I Think We All Know Why'

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is almost certainly going to lose the U.S. Senate nomination in Texas, although it’s unclear how much she’ll lose it by. The question hangs in the air because her home turf, Dallas County, can’t get it together.

Who’s to blame for the Democratic Party’s own chaos? Racist Republicans, of course — that is, if you’re Jasmine Crockett.

In a move that should henceforth be called the “Hillary/Kamala Concession” (i.e., telling your supporters that you’re not going to talk to them any more on Election Day), Crockett said that the reason there was still chaos was, and I quote, Republicans “specifically targeted Dallas County, and I think we all know why.” Wink wink, nudge nudge.

Let’s back up a bit and see how we got to this point. Following weeks of momentum shifts which saw the establishment coalesce around Crockett’s opponent, state Rep. James Talarico, it was clear that he was the slim favorite on election night. Once the polls started closing, it became clear that he was more than a slim favorite, outperforming expectations pretty much everywhere in the state.

As of 8:30 a.m. Central, Talarico has nearly 53 percent of the vote to 46 percent for Crockett, according to WFAA-TV. The only thing that might save Crockett at this point is that a sudden shift in Dallas County voting lands Talarico with under 50 percent, which would trigger a runoff.

That seems unlikely, as betting markets noted by all but anointing Talarico the nominee:

KALSHI 99% PROJECTION: James Talarico wins the Texas Democratic Senate nomination pic.twitter.com/DDwdsQ9H2L — Kalshi (@Kalshi) March 4, 2026

So, why the chaos in Dallas County? Well, the city shifted to a precinct-based voting system, something the Dallas County Democrats objected to, according to VoteBeat.

Because confused voters went to the wrong primary places, Democrats filed a suit to keep courts open. After Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins ordered Democratic polling precincts to remain open until 9 p.m. Central, according to The Washington Post, Attorney General Ken Paxton moved to block it. The state Supreme Court sided with him and ordered Dallas County poll workers to separate ballots cast by voters who were not in line at 7 p.m., the appointed end time.

Now, there are two things to note here, both of which should color what we think about the Crockett insanity to come.

First, Dallas County Republicans seem to have had no trouble with these new election regulations. Despite the fact there are fewer Republicans in the county, the mass chaos doesn’t seem to have made too much of a difference for them.

Second, Paxton is running for the GOP senatorial nomination; it was clear by the time he challenged the decision at 8:30 p.m. Central that a) he was going to be in a runoff with incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and b) his best logical chance to be elected, both in the runoff and in the general election, was to run against Crockett, who is thoroughly insane but beloved by Democratic diehards.

Then logically, something follows: Namely, c) that it would have been in his own self-interest to keep polls in Dallas County open. He didn’t, because this was entirely Democratic-caused chaos. Crockett disagreed, and blamed unnamed racists for it.

“So that’s my news, is that we’re not going to have election results tonight,” Crockett told the crowd, “based specifically on what’s taken place in Dallas County.”

“Unfortunately, this is what Republicans like to do. And so they specifically targeted Dallas County, and I think we all know why,” she said, adding, “I won’t be back tonight.”

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett is accusing REPUBLICANS of rigging the DEMOCRAT US Senate Primary in Texas Crockett is seemingly pulling the RACE CARD, saying Republicans messed with votes in Dallas County, due to its high black population Just incredible 🤣 “Unfortunately, this… pic.twitter.com/juP0xPsSfo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Yes, that tired canard got dragged out again: Minorities just aren’t able to follow the same rules as whites when it comes to elections, somehow. Not only can they not get ID, they can’t even figure out which precinct to vote at if they were able to clear that basic hurdle. What a ridiculous fraud.

The fact is, the Texas Democratic Party and Crockett are jointly to blame for this. Both weren’t able to effectively inform voters in Dallas County where they were supposed to go on Election Day despite this change taking effect well before ballots were cast.

In Crockett’s case, this speaks of a malfunctioning campaign apparatus, something that was clear across Texas on Tuesday. It was most acutely felt in Dallas County, but the fact she underperformed everywhere wasn’t just because she was insufferable and woke, but also because she was terminally ineffective at the actual business of politics as opposed to the attention economy. We’re supposed to be surprised that “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body™” didn’t convince the undecideds. Shocker, I know.

I don’t want to count Crockett out of politics for the rest of her natural life; at 44, she’s relatively young, meaning any career obituary runs the risk of entering “you won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore” territory. It does end this phase of her career, however, where she’s basically trolled for attention to the detriment of her own party on a national level and acted astonished when this didn’t lead to doors opening for her.

And, in true Crockett clapback fashion, she went out blaming those perfidious racist Republicans. At least she’s staying on brand.

