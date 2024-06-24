Share
Crowd Goes Wild as Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Appears to Take a Shot at Taylor Swift

 By Johnathan Jones  June 24, 2024 at 8:34am
Musician Dave Grohl, the frontman of the rock band Foo Fighters, appeared to take a shot at pop star Taylor Swift during a concert in London over the weekend.

According to BuzzFeed, Grohl and the band were performing at London Stadium on Saturday, across town from where Swift was continuing her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

In a clip that was first posted on the platform TikTok, Grohl insinuated that Swift did not play her music live.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

@strettyend ‘That’s because we actually play live! Whaaaat?!? Dave Grohl insinuates Taylor Swift does not play live! #davegrohl #foofighters #foofighterstour #erastour #taylorswift #London ♬ original sound – strettyend
“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,’” Grohl said in a reference to Swift’s global tour name.

“We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f****** errors as well,” he added. “Just a couple.”

Do you enjoy attending concerts?

Grohl concluded, “That’s because we actually play live.”

The crowd went wild over the comment.

A clip of the video that went viral on the social media platform X resulted in some of Swift’s fans taking shots at the former Nirvana drummer:

A BuzzFeed noted, Swift appeared to acknowledge Grohl’s comments on Sunday during a show when she said her band would be playing live – although she did not mention the “Everlong” singer by name.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band — who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight — they deserve this so much,” she said to fans who had been cheering her on.

