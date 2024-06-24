Crowd Goes Wild as Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Appears to Take a Shot at Taylor Swift
Musician Dave Grohl, the frontman of the rock band Foo Fighters, appeared to take a shot at pop star Taylor Swift during a concert in London over the weekend.
According to BuzzFeed, Grohl and the band were performing at London Stadium on Saturday, across town from where Swift was continuing her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.
In a clip that was first posted on the platform TikTok, Grohl insinuated that Swift did not play her music live.
WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.
@strettyend ‘That’s because we actually play live! Whaaaat?!? Dave Grohl insinuates Taylor Swift does not play live! #davegrohl #foofighters #foofighterstour #erastour #taylorswift #London ♬ original sound – strettyend
“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,’” Grohl said in a reference to Swift’s global tour name.
“We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f****** errors as well,” he added. “Just a couple.”
Grohl concluded, “That’s because we actually play live.”
The crowd went wild over the comment.
A clip of the video that went viral on the social media platform X resulted in some of Swift’s fans taking shots at the former Nirvana drummer:
As does she. Expect the apology. I love Dave but, it sounds like middle-age man grousing. Just no. It’s 2024 and the top selling record, concerts belong to a woman. Deal.
— BlueWave 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇵🇸🌊back up account (@ShellLea289505) June 23, 2024
this was so unnecessary and so beneath him. I’ve been a lifelong fan of Dave Grohl but this is just cheap and intentionally provocative.
— Erika Ferszt (@erikaferszt) June 23, 2024
Great, an older man making jokes about a woman that is dominating the music world right now, how original. I thought he was one of the good ones.
— Bri (@fallintome2006) June 23, 2024
Taylor Swift is performing eight sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, drawing thousands of fans outside the venue and millions more on livestreams every weekend, while Dave Grohl complains about her at his own concert.
— P 🪩🪐💌 (@swiftiesouul) June 23, 2024
Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, and Tom Cruise going to Taylor’s show. Maybe he was jealous so he took it out on Taylor.
— joey (@Fan_FlickOn) June 23, 2024
Wow Grohl so washed he has to use Taylor’s name for free pr? Embarrassing thought he was better than that what a shame
— Lauren (@bigbruinsenergy) June 23, 2024
A BuzzFeed noted, Swift appeared to acknowledge Grohl’s comments on Sunday during a show when she said her band would be playing live – although she did not mention the “Everlong” singer by name.
“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band — who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight — they deserve this so much,” she said to fans who had been cheering her on.
