Share
News

CVS Stores in DC Resort to Framed Portraits of Toilet Paper, Other Products to Counter Rampant Theft

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2023 at 12:16pm
Share

One CVS drug store in Washington, D.C. has taken much of its stock off the shelves and is using the space to display photos of what customers used to be able to grab for themselves.

Conservative commentator Joey Mannarino posted to X photos he claimed were from a CVS store on H Street in Washington, D.C.

“This is from the CVS on H Street in Washington DC. Due to the out-of-control theft, they have now put away almost all their items and just have photographs of what is in stock. You press the button and the sales associate gets you what you need,” he posted.

Trending:
Suzanne Somers Death Certificate Reveals Actual Cause of Death: Report

“I was in Barcelona, Spain a few months ago and saw Mac laptops sitting out in the middle of the store. This is how we have to live in America now? This is the third world!” he wrote.

The shelves are similar to the look at a CVS on 14th Street in Washington’s Columbia Heights neighborhood, which was recently targeted by a gang of about 50 teenage looters, according to the Daily Mail.

“You’d think the store is closing because there’s barely anything on the shelves,” WTTG-TV reporter Sierra Fox said.

“They stole the whole store. There’s nothing in the store. You can’t even get a water. I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life,” would-be customer Mark Ward said, according to WDMV-TV.

If The Western Journal launched a digital magazine, would you read it?

“Thieves,” Rodney Demetrius, a former CVS customer who has a stand across the street selling flowers, said, according to The Washington Post. “They took everything.”

CVS said it is not closing these troubled stores yet.

“In recent weeks, we’ve worked closely with the DC Metro Police to identify and dismantle several major shoplifting rings and will continue to do so,” CVS representative Carissa Falzarano said.

“In addition, we’re supporting new initiatives to combat retail theft in partnership with the DC Attorney General’s Office. There are no plans to close this location, or any others in Washington, DC, at this time.”

The National Retail Federation estimates retail theft costs the industry $112 billion a year, the Daily Mail reported, while data from CapitalOne Research projects that by 2025, that will top $115 billion.

Related:
Halloween Horror: 2 Killed, at Least 18 Injured as Holiday Celebration Erupts in Gunfire, Sending 'Hundreds' Into Panic

In Washington, theft is up 21 percent through October 27, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Through Friday, there had been 10,673 theft cases in the nation’s capital. That means with about two months left in the year, Washington is only about 150 cases away from topping the total for all of 2022.

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has unveiled proposed laws she claims will fix the problem, according to The Hill.

One part of the legislation allows the Metro Police Department chief to declare limited-time drug-free zones on the spot that would last for 120 hours. Bowser said this will inhibit illegal drug sales and “allow neighborhoods to clean up and reclaim public space.”

The package will add a crime called “directing organized retail theft.”

The new laws would also ban wearing a mask “for the purpose of committing criminal acts, intimidating and threatening other people or causing fear.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CVS Stores in DC Resort to Framed Portraits of Toilet Paper, Other Products to Counter Rampant Theft
Trump's Golf Properties Win Prestigious Global Awards
Switzerland Mails Iodine Tablets to 5 Million Residents in Case of Nuclear Disaster: Take 'at Request of Authorities'
State Republican Lawmakers Push $10K Per-Year Incentive for Teachers to Carry Guns in School
Former NHL Player Dead After Brutal Accident From Mid-Ice Collision
See more...

Conversation