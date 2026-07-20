Damning New H1-B Data: Up to 90 Percent of Apps Fraudulent - Most H1-Bs Were Lower Level, Not High Skilled

A massive education fraud ring in India has been exposed for selling counterfeit university degrees that enabled unskilled workers to score well-paying, mid-level technical jobs in the United States by abusing the H-1B program.

“Investigators have seized nearly 100,000 fake degree certificates and forged academic documents linked to at least 28 universities across India,” according to the American Bazaar.

“Authorities allege that some fraudulent credentials may have been used to support applications for U.S. H-1B visas, one of the primary pathways for highly skilled foreign workers seeking employment in America,” the outlet reported.

The scammers reportedly sold the fake degrees for as little as $1,400 to Indian nationals who used their sham credentials to secure jobs in medicine, engineering, and nursing.

BOMBSHELL REPORT 🚨 90% OF INDIA’S H-1B APPLICATIONS CONTAIN FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS India has dismantled a network and seized 100,000+ counterfeit certificates. ONE Indian university alone sold over 36,000 fake degrees. 71% of all H-1B are from India. pic.twitter.com/cUIraanRDm — LayoffHedge (@LayoffAI) June 6, 2026

The fake degrees featured counterfeit university seals, fabricated certificates, and forged school transcripts, the American Bazaar reported.

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One institution allegedly issued more than 36,000 sham degrees.

The implications of this scam are sickening. Not only does the systemic fraud enable the mass replacement of American workers, but it endangers public safety by hiring unqualified workers to fill technical jobs.

The Department of Labor processed 6.9 million labor filings for H-1B visa holders since 2015, Fox News reported in June.

A whopping 70 percent of those applications came from India, while 12 percent were from China.

Mahvash Siddiqui, who worked at the U.S. consulate in Chennai, India, from 2005 to 2007, said that scam rings have hijacked the H-1B program to steal American jobs.

“I would say 80 to 90 percent of the people that I encountered in each of the visa categories… were basically using the non-immigrant visa pipeline to essentially come and work in the United States and never go back home and essentially displace American workers,” Siddiqui told Newsweek in December 2025.

Microsoft’s Indian CEO just fired 3,200 American workers while filing for 5,000 new H-1B visas. This is exactly why any company that does mass layoffs should be banned from hiring H-1Bs to replace them. Companies are undercutting loyal American employees to bring in cheaper… pic.twitter.com/fH9dRvoYYT — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) July 12, 2026

Siddiqui said she saw widespread use of forged documents — including university degrees and marriage certificates.

Some Indian districts are hubs where sham visa consultancy shops sold counterfeit credentials and coached applicants on how to pass the visa issuance process.

The farcical irony is that we’ve been repeatedly told by the establishment media that the United States needs to mass-import foreigners because there’s a shortage of highly skilled workers in America.

“H-1B has been marketed to Americans as a tightly enforced, rigorously vetted, merit-based system that admits only the world’s best and brightest for highly skilled jobs that few Americans can do,” Rep. Riley Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, wrote Friday in a Fox News commentary.

“In reality, it is a loosely monitored system that allows cheap and often entry-level workers to occupy jobs that Americans would gladly fill,” he underscored.

H-1B Visas Are Stripping Americans of Entry-Level Jobs, Especially Young Whites pic.twitter.com/DGbXtbMIk9 — ₿en Wehrman (@benwehrman) June 27, 2026

The lawmaker noted that contrary to the false narrative, there isn’t a shortage of American talent.

“Far from it,” Moore said. “The Center for Immigration Studies’ analysis of the 2022 Census data shows that more than 11 million working-age people in the United States with STEM degrees are not working in any STEM job.”

H-1B visas approved for Indian nationals have skyrocketed from 50 percent in the early 2000s to consistently over 70 percent since 2019.

🚨 I Exposed Texas’ Indian Invasion – Full Documentary Like and share on X to support our work! pic.twitter.com/9bs3mvG8py — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) April 6, 2026

At this point, it’s clear that a drastic, immediate overhaul of the U.S. immigration system is necessary.

Not only are illegal aliens flooding the nation, but the so-called “legal immigration system” is rife with fraud.

As Americans struggle to buy groceries and keep their children safe, this nation is being destroyed from the inside out by foreigners.

It is time to end this madness and stamp out this metastatic infestation.

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