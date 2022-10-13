Parler Share
News
Republican Representative Mayra Flores of Texas, who is running for reelection, speaks at a campaign event on Tuesday at the University Drafthouse in McAllen, Texas.
Republican Representative Mayra Flores of Texas, who is running for reelection, speaks at a campaign event on Tuesday at the University Drafthouse in McAllen, Texas. (ALLISON DINNER - AFP / Getty Images)

Dem Makes Nasty Move, Doctors Photo of GOP Mayra Flores for Smear Campaign Ad

 By Jack Davis  October 12, 2022 at 5:37pm
Parler Share

In the season of desperation and dirty tricks that marks the weeks before election, Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas is fighting back.

Recently, a report from Fox News blew the whistle on Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who is running against Flores, for an edited photo of Flores.

The photo used by Gonzalez in a re-election ad is similar to one that Flores used on her Instagram account in January. However, the photo used by the Gonzalez campaign darkened and extended Flores’s eyebrows, giving her face a starkly different cast.

Flores said voters will not be misled.

“First, Vicente Gonzalez hired a racist blogger to attack me for my heritage. Now Vicente is doing the dirty work himself with this shameless and pathetic photoshopping,” Flores said.

Trending:
Dems Scared to Bring Attention to 'Sensitive Topic' 12 Days After Election: 'The Plan Is ... to Downplay'

“The people in the [Rio Grande Valley] are smarter than this and will see right through Vicente’s scare tactics and constant lies,” Flores told Fox News.

Flores was referring to comments from Texas political blogger Jerry McHale who called her “Miss Frijoles” and “Miss Enchiladas,” according to KERA-TV.

Do support pro-Christian candidates such as Mayra Flores?

He said she was “playing the race card” and was a “cotton pickin’ liar” when she spoke of picking cotton with her parents, who legally emigrated from Mexico to the U.S. when Flores was a child.

An analysis of campaign finance statements showed that Gonzalez’s campaign gave McHale $2,200 since October of 2021.

Flores told the Texas Tribune said she was “disgusted that Vicente Gonzalez has hired a creepy blogger to attack my Mexican heritage and sexually degrade me, but I won’t let this distract me from my work.”

“Vicente Gonzalez is an example of everything that’s wrong with Washington. He doesn’t have a record to stand on,” she said.

The race pits two incumbents against each other through a quirk of redistricting. Gonzalez currently represents the 15th Congressional District. Flores won a special election this summer to represent the 34th District, making history along the way as the first member of Congress born in Mexico. The two are now competing for the 34th District, which has been redrawn.

Related:
Nevada Senator Gets Truth Bomb Dropped on Her for Referring to Pro-Life Organization as an 'Extremist Group'

Earlier in the campaign, the Cook Political Report said the race leaned toward the Democratic Party. It has since been put in the Republican toss-up category.

Flores recently noted that her campaign is about more than which party controls the House.

“It’s not about just Republican or Democrat, it really is about good versus evil. It really is,” she said, according to My RGV News.

“Do not allow this government to shame you for who you are. Do not allow this government to shame you for your Christian values. This nation is a Christian country. That is who we are,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dem Makes Nasty Move, Doctors Photo of GOP Mayra Flores for Smear Campaign Ad
Tulsi Gabbard Sounds Alarm on Clinton, Other Dems: If You Go Against Them, 'You're Dead'
Female Sports Host Has Scathing Message for Those Offended by NFL Commentator's 'Sexist' Remark
Reality TV Star in Shock After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke and Heart Failure
NATO Deploys 30 Warships to Baltic Ahead of Nuclear Drills, 'United and Determined Response'
See more...

Conversation