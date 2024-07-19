Dem Politician Protesting Homeless Shelter Chomps Down on Deputy Police Chief

Democrats are never found wanting of causes to be angry and protest about.

Their latest target … homeless shelters?

Politico reported, New York City Council member Susan Zhuang was arrested Wednesday after biting a deputy police chief during a protest against a planned homeless shelter in her south Brooklyn district.

Her charges include a felony count of assault in the second degree and misdemeanor charges for assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

Footage posted to X by Politico reporter Jeff Coltin showed an absolutely chaotic scene from Wednesday where Zhuang can be seen in pink sparring with police before being put in handcuffs.

Videos widely circulating on social media show CM Susan Zhuang (@susanzhuangnyc) and others pushing metal barriers up against NYPD officers, Zhuang resisting cop’s effort to handcuff her, and Zhuang being led away in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/OuOQTps2dE — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) July 17, 2024

At a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said of Zhuang’s conduct, “Councilwoman Zhuang has been a great partner to the New York City Police Department for a long time. But actions today, of assaulting one of our police officers, a deputy chief, by biting him viciously in the arm, I can’t explain it right now.”

Zhuang’s communications director Felix Tager said she was arrested trying to protect an elderly woman who was pushed against police barricades, but Chell said that the woman laid herself under the barricade.

What started as a crowd of about 150 people grew to over 1,000, according to Tager.

Politico linked to a post from Zhuang’s account on X where she claimed the construction was unpermitted, but a spokesman for New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that there was proper permitting.

City Hall spokesman William Fowler gave a statement on the construction of the shelter.

“The Adams administration is committed to building this much needed shelter — the first of its kind in this community — which will offer New Yorkers experiencing homelessness the critical care they need to get back on their feet.”

Zhuang’s position is that the shelter will jeopardize public safety, arguing affordable housing should be built on-site on instead.

The events of Wednesday are another example of Democratic rhetoric being just that.

When action is actually taken regarding the groups they use for talking points — the needy, the poor, the homeless, and so forth — they show stern opposition.

You cannot talk of altruism in helping the downtrodden, oppressed, and supposed victims of society only to cast them out when they are on your doorstep.

Zhuang may very well have a point as homelessness in blue states is an issue and can lead to safety concerns.

However, onlookers will have no idea what the tenets of her stance actually are because she’s too busy acting like a crazy person and biting police officers.

