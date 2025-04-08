Democratic Congressman Hospitalized After 'Emergency Medical Event'

Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey was hospitalized Sunday following a medical event while he was traveling.

“Congressman Donald Norcross was traveling over the weekend and suffered an emergency medical event likely related to his gallbladder. He was admitted to UNC Rex Hospital in North Carolina on Sunday and is in stable condition, where he is receiving exceptional medical treatment,” the lawmaker’s office said in a statement.

“He is currently in good spirits and wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at UNC Rex Hospital for all their work on his behalf during his stay. When the Congressman is medically cleared to fly, he will be transferred back home to Cooper University Health Care in the coming days to complete his recovery.” The University of North Carolina’s Rex Hospital is located in Raleigh.

In a Tuesday update, the office announced, “Last night Congressman Donald Norcross was transferred to Cooper University Health Care in Camden City. He is in intensive care and stable. He is tired but glad to be back in South Jersey. His condition is improving, and he is on his way to making a full recovery.”

Norcross, 66, represents New Jersey’s first congressional district, which includes the Camden area.

He was first elected to Congress in 2014 and serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee.

Latest on Rep. Donald Norcross: He’s in intensive care and stable in Camden City. “He is tired but glad to be back in South Jersey. His condition is improving, and he is on his way to making a full recovery.” pic.twitter.com/SbpqvwQi2u — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) April 8, 2025

Norcross’s absence from the House for an undetermined length of time will make Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ job more difficult.

The New Jersey Globe reported that if the congressman is unable to return to Washington this week, that means the Democrats will be another vote short as the House takes up the budget resolution that just passed the Senate last week.

The current party breakdown in the chamber is 220 Republicans to 213 Democrats. Two Democratic House members died last month: Reps. Sylvester Turner of Texas and Raul Grijalva of Arizona.

Meanwhile, the GOP picked up two seats with the special elections in Florida last week.

Further, late last month, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York agreed to remain in the House rather than serve as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time.

The Hill reported the Senate budget resolution, “which serves as a blueprint to a final measure, still needs to be adopted by the House before both chambers can begin a difficult negotiation on the bill to beef up border security, expand oil and gas drilling, increase defense spending and extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.”

“Once both chambers agree to a joint budget resolution, it will unlock the reconciliation process that allows Senate Republicans to pass Trump’s agenda with a simple-majority vote and avoid a Democratic filibuster,” the Hill added.

If the Senate’s “Jekyll and Hyde” budget is put on the House floor, I will vote no. In the classic ways of Washington, the Senate’s budget presents a fantastic top-line message – that we should return spending back to the pre-COVID trajectory (modified for higher interest,… — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 5, 2025

The original House budget resolution, which called for much deeper spending cuts, passed by a single vote in late February. The Republicans can only afford to lose a handful of members and still pass a resolution that reconciles the House with the Senate version.

