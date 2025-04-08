Share
News
Rep. Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat, seen in a photo from May 2024, was hospitalized after the health emergency.
Rep. Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat, seen in a photo from May 2024, was hospitalized after the health emergency. (Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images)

Democratic Congressman Hospitalized After 'Emergency Medical Event'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 8, 2025 at 10:45am
Share

Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey was hospitalized Sunday following a medical event while he was traveling.

“Congressman Donald Norcross was traveling over the weekend and suffered an emergency medical event likely related to his gallbladder. He was admitted to UNC Rex Hospital in North Carolina on Sunday and is in stable condition, where he is receiving exceptional medical treatment,” the lawmaker’s office said in a statement.

“He is currently in good spirits and wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at UNC Rex Hospital for all their work on his behalf during his stay. When the Congressman is medically cleared to fly, he will be transferred back home to Cooper University Health Care in the coming days to complete his recovery.” The University of North Carolina’s Rex Hospital is located in Raleigh.

In a Tuesday update, the office announced, “Last night Congressman Donald Norcross was transferred to Cooper University Health Care in Camden City. He is in intensive care and stable. He is tired but glad to be back in South Jersey. His condition is improving, and he is on his way to making a full recovery.”

Norcross, 66, represents New Jersey’s first congressional district, which includes the Camden area.

He was first elected to Congress in 2014 and serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee.

Norcross’s absence from the House for an undetermined length of time will make Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ job more difficult.

The New Jersey Globe reported that if the congressman is unable to return to Washington this week, that means the Democrats will be another vote short as the House takes up the budget resolution that just passed the Senate last week.

The current party breakdown in the chamber is 220 Republicans to 213 Democrats. Two Democratic House members died last month: Reps. Sylvester Turner of Texas and Raul Grijalva of Arizona.

Meanwhile, the GOP picked up two seats with the special elections in Florida last week.

Further, late last month, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York agreed to remain in the House rather than serve as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time.

Related:
Fetterman Triggers His Own Party, Confirms Support for Republican Book

The Hill reported the Senate budget resolution, “which serves as a blueprint to a final measure, still needs to be adopted by the House before both chambers can begin a difficult negotiation on the bill to beef up border security, expand oil and gas drilling, increase defense spending and extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.”

“Once both chambers agree to a joint budget resolution, it will unlock the reconciliation process that allows Senate Republicans to pass Trump’s agenda with a simple-majority vote and avoid a Democratic filibuster,” the Hill added.

The original House budget resolution, which called for much deeper spending cuts, passed by a single vote in late February. The Republicans can only afford to lose a handful of members and still pass a resolution that reconciles the House with the Senate version.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Democratic Congressman Hospitalized After 'Emergency Medical Event'
Stock Market Surges as Trump Admin Provides Promising News About 'A Couple Big Trading Partners'
DHS May Have an Ingenious Way to Identify Majority of Illegal Immigrants Currently in US
Trump Admin Scores a Second SCOTUS Win, Allowing It to Move Forward with Deportations
Multiple Mainstream Media Outlets Admit Huge Mistake After Getting Called Out by the White House
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation