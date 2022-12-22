Parler Share
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, is joined by fellow Democrats, from left, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett during a ceremony to sign a pro-abortion legislation on June 13 in New York.
Democratic Lawmakers Set to Give Themselves a Big Raise in Time for Christmas

 By The Associated Press  December 22, 2022 at 7:38am
Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators were set to return to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation’s best-paid state lawmakers.

Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary of $142,000 if the bill passes during a special session, a 29 percent raise over their current salary of $110,000.

That would send them racing ahead of state lawmakers in California, who are the nation’s best-paid legislators with a yearly base pay of about $119,000, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The move is largely supported by Democrats, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

“Personally, I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do,” Heastie said, according to WAER-FM in Syracuse. “People don’t realize the sacrifice that they make, being away from their families.”

In addition to the pay raise, New York’s lawmakers would face restrictions for the first time on how much they can make from other jobs.

Outside income would be capped at $35,000, starting in 2025. Pay from military service, retirement plans or investments would still be allowed.

Some state lawmakers have long complained that their pay hasn’t kept up with inflation or the increased cost of living in places like New York City.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, however, said he found the raise — backed by the Legislature’s Democratic leadership — “patently offensive to the people we represent.”

He said that the high cost of living and violent crime are top issues for New Yorkers.

“Albany’s One Party Ruling Class continues to put their own misplaced priorities first,” Ortt said in a statement.

Some government transparency and watchdog groups said after the bill was introduced late Monday that it doesn’t do enough to regulate outside income.

“The public really deserves to know that their elected officials are working just for them and they don’t have any other interests in mind,” said Rachael Fauss, a senior policy adviser at the government watchdog group Reinvent Albany.

Members of the U.S. Congress, for example, are excluded from making any outside income while they are in office from certain professions that could pose conflicts of interest, such as being a lawyer.

Outside income has posed ethical and legal problems before for some of New York’s top lawmakers.

Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver died in prison after he was convicted of entering into a corrupt arrangement in which he got a pair of real estate developers to send business to a law firm paying him referral fees, and then backed legislation benefiting the developers.

Should legislators be able to raise their own pay?

New York’s legislators got their last pay raise in 2018. At the time, it was their first raise in 20 years.

That pay boost was made possible through a list of recommendations made by a state compensation committee, but a cap on outside earnings was never implemented.

“There’s a history in New York that looks at pay increases for legislatures, but this is the first time they are taking matters into their own hands,” Fauss said.

