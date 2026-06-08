Details of 18-Year-Old's Death at Planned Parenthood Revealed

Two anti-abortion groups obtained the unredacted autopsy of Lexi Arguello, an 18-year-old who died in a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado.

The teenager perished in 2006, just hours after obtaining a second-trimester abortion at the Planned Parenthood in Fort Collins, Colorado, according to a May 18 release from Life Legal and Operation Rescue.

Arguello suffered disseminated intravascular coagulation — a clotting disorder — after her preborn baby was murdered, per the autopsy.

She likely also suffered from amniotic fluid embolism, which Life Legal described as “a rare but often fatal medical emergency associated with invasive pregnancy procedures.”

The autopsy said there was “no evidence of retained products of conception or placental implantation abnormality.”

“There is no evidence of infection to suggest septic shock as an underlying cause,” it continued.

Life Legal noted that Dr. Keri Kasun, who had testified in favor of an anti-abortion bill in Colorado, told lawmakers that Arguello’s grandfather was informed she had been “transferred too late” to the hospital for emergency care.

A court-ordered unredacted autopsy shows 18-year-old Lexi Arguello died of complications from a second-trimester abortion at a Colorado Planned Parenthood.

🔗 https://t.co/KRxhN77stb#ProLife #PlannedParenthood #ChristianPost pic.twitter.com/S9PvGcuRZP — The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) May 22, 2026

Kasun added that Planned Parenthood asked for “silent siren treatment,” meaning the ambulance could not use lights or sirens.

That request allegedly came despite the severe nature of Arguello’s emergency.

Life Legal said in the release that during a January court hearing, the coroner had “openly argued that releasing the unredacted autopsy showing how Lexi died would discourage other women from seeking abortions.”

Operation Rescue had initially requested the full autopsy, but only got an unredacted version after a legal battle.

“This case demonstrates why independent legal advocacy matters so deeply. Without sustained legal action, the public would never have learned the facts surrounding Lexi’s death,” Life Legal said.

Most abortions now take place by means of abortion drugs, and Planned Parenthood facilities across the country supply both surgical and chemical abortions.

The abortion behemoth’s most recent annual report showed that they had enabled over 434,000 abortions between 2023 and 2024.

The organization also received $832 million in government health service reimbursements and grants — composing nearly 40 percent of revenue.

Planned Parenthood spent $3.7 million helping women travel to other states to murder their preborn babies — supplying transportation, lodging, meals, and care for dependents.

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