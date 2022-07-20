Devasting Video: Biden Completely Butchers Name of Rep, Adds to Insult by Calling Him a 'She'

In another one of his infamous gaffes, President Joe Biden on Wednesday completely butchered both the name and gender of a Democratic congressman.

Biden was speaking about climate change in Massachusetts, and he was attempting to thank the members of Congress who came to listen.

“It’s an honor to be with your outstanding members of Congress today,” he said. “Sen. Ed Markey … Sen. Elizabeth Warren.”

It was at this point that Biden mumbled something that sounded like, “Congressay Auchincloss sauce.”



The words Biden appeared to be searching for were “Congressman Jake Auchincloss,” a U.S. representative for Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District.

But Biden didn’t stop at mispronouncing Auchincloss’ name. Immediately after his initial gaffe, Biden asked, “Where is she?” apparently referring to Auchincloss.

According to his website, Auchincloss is decidedly male. He is a father of two, and he’s happily married to his wife, Michelle.

While Democrats do believe anyone can simply choose their gender, Auchincloss has not expressed a desire to be treated as a woman or referred to as “she.”

One can assume, then, that this incident was yet another one of those Biden gaffes that have become so common.

Sadly, this was not even the only blunder Biden made during Wednesday’s speech.

While telling a story about his mother taking him and his siblings to school when he was growing up in Delaware, Biden said he has cancer.

“Because it was a four-lane highway that was accessible, my mother drove us rather than us be able to walk,” Biden said. “And guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening?

“You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up [with] have cancer.”

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to “get literally the oil slick off the window” is “why I and so damn many other people have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

In a November memorandum, physician to the president Kevin O’Conner reported that Biden had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed.”

Some people assumed this was the cancer Biden was referring to on Wednesday, though it is unclear why he would refer to it in the present rather than the past tense.

If Biden truly does have cancer, this would be an incredibly odd way to announce it.

As usual, Biden left the American people with more questions than answers on Wednesday due to his inability to speak coherently.

