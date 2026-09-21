Developing Details: Man Shot by ICE in TX Was Venezuelan Illegal With Deportation Order, Allegedly Using DoorDash for Income

An illegal immigrant who reportedly fled from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents was shot and wounded in Austin, Texas, Sunday.

The shooting triggered massive anti-ICE protests, according to the Daily Mail.

The illegal immigrant, who was a DoorDash driver, was identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, 29.

“Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is leading the investigation into the officer involved shooting of an illegal alien from Venezuela,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

The post said the victim “illegally entered our country under the Biden administration and had a final order of removal, during a law enforcement operation today in Austin, TX,”

Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is leading the investigation into the officer involved shooting of an illegal alien from Venezuela, who illegally entered our country under the Biden administration and had a final order… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 21, 2026



“The illegal alien’s condition is stable, and he is in federal custody pending removal,” DHS posted.

“This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information becomes available,” the post said.

🚨 UPDATE: Foreign rioters are STEALING construction equipment and using it to BLOCK THE ROADS in north Austin, TX following an ICE shooting Meanwhile, TX State Troopers and Austin PD are NOWHERE TO BE FOUND This lawlessness should NOT be tolerated in Texas. ROUND THEM UP! pic.twitter.com/RqA7aTw5dZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2026

The shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., Perez was discharged from a hospital where he went into ICE custody.

The Daily Mail reported that Perez fled on foot and was shot while running away from ICE. That could not be confirmed.

Leftists lied AGAIN. The man shot in Austin is an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Venezuela with a final removal order!

Democrat rhetoric comparing ICE to the “gestapo” causes people to resist arrest and puts our agents in danger.

ICE enforces our laws. BACK OUR HEROES IN BLUE! 🙏🏻🇺🇸… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 20, 2026



Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a foot pursuit may have been involved, but was ore interested in distancing her department from the incident.

Protesters flocked to the streets, throwing rocks and water bottles at Austin police sent in to control the gathering crowd.

Should it be illegal to protest an active crime scene? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (38 Votes) No: 5% (2 Votes)

Amid the protests, the Travis County District Attorney’s office said it wants an independent investigation of the shooting that it and the Austin Police Department should be “co-equal partners in the investigation.”

“We further request cooperation from the federal government in giving us access to the evidence. As has occurred in other jurisdictions, it is possible that this incident included violations of state law,” the office said in a statement.

Democratic Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the Texas Rangers and Austin police will investigate.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.