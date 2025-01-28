Share
News

Developing: Pardoned J6er Shot Dead by Authorities

 By Joe Saunders  January 28, 2025 at 8:23am
Share

An Indiana man who was jailed for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion and pardoned by President Donald Trump last week was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Sunday.

According to an Indiana State Police news release, the shooting took place about 4:15 p.m. in Jasper County, in northwestern Indiana.

While the reason for the traffic stop wasn’t stated in the release, it did say the deputy attempted to place the man, 42-year-old Matthew Huttle under arrest. When Huttle resisted, according to the release, “an altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect.”

Huttle had a firearm at the time, according to the release, but it did not state whether he used, or attempted to use, it during the struggle.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the state police, according to the release.

“For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting,” Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement, according to USA Today.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle.”

Huttle was among more than 1,500 men and women Trump pardoned for their roles in the Capitol incursion.

News of the shooting ignited a stir of questions — and demands for more information to show whether it was justified.

Related:
Gunman from 2016 'Pizzagate' Scare Shot and Killed by Police

According to WXIN in Indianapolis, Huttle and his uncle, Dale Huttle, faced charges for their participation in the incursion.

Matthew Huttle “was inside the Capitol for roughly 10 minutes but remained on the Capitol grounds for several hours,” the station reported, citing the FBI.

Are you concerned that now-pardoned J6ers may face revenge killings?

He was sentenced to six months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to WXIN. He was released in July, the station reported.

His uncle, who actually fought with Capitol Police that day, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, according to USA Today. He was freed by Trump’s pardon.

The Trump pardons and commutations of Jan. 6 defendants — announced in a White House statement on Jan. 20 — were part of the new president’s action-packed first day of office.

While the pardons were criticized by the left and even by some Republicans, many viewed them as necessary to correct the injustice of harsh sentencing of those who might have done nothing more than walk through doors that were held open by Capitol Police.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Developing: Pardoned J6er Shot Dead by Authorities
Watch: Hegseth Cracks Hilarious Army-Marine Joke, Shares Kids' 'Overtime' Joke About Last-Minute Confirmation
Watch: Fed-up Citizens Go After Bass Right in Front of Trump - 'We Can't Even Get in There Without Trump!'
Ilhan Omar Makes Side-Splitting Freudian Slip, Accidentally Tells Truth About Illegals
White House Announces Deportation Flights Have Officially Begun: 'A Strong and Clear Message to the Entire World'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation