DHS 'Revamping' Key Tool for Americans in Wake of Horrific Boulder Fire Attack

After a horrific anti-Semitic attack last weekend, the Department of Homeland Security is “revamping” the way Americans can help prevent any future atrocities from happening again.

On June 1, a peaceful pro-Israeli gathering calling for the continued release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists was violently attacked.

A maniac wielding incendiary devices — the weapons have been described as both “flamethrower” and Molotov cocktail-like — attacked the group in Boulder, Colorado, injuring 12, two badly, in the process.

Reports began circulating that the alleged perpetrator, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa, making this a matter of national security, on top of it being a seeming hate crime.

Due to that factor, DHS is now turning to everyday American citizens that can help prevent future similar attacks.

And it starts with fixing the ICE tip line, an effort that will be spearheaded by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“In the wake of the most recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado — allegedly committed by illegal alien Mohamed Soliman — the Department of Homeland Security is revamping its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tip line,” DHS announced in a release.

“The 24-hour tip line gives Americans the ability to report suspicious criminal activity by illegal aliens including terrorist activity, gang related crimes, and suspected sex trafficking,” the release elaborated.

“The tip line is manned by highly trained specialists who take reports from both the public and law enforcement agencies on the more than 400 laws enforced by ICE,” the agency said.

Do you think Biden’s lax border policies caused the Boulder attack? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Secretary Noem will be providing more resources and personnel to this tip line to ensure DHS is able to quickly identify, locate, and arrest these criminal illegal aliens.”

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin echoed her boss’ commitment — while also skewering those she felt were responsible for this sort of debacle in the first place.

“For four years, the Biden Administration allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens—including terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminals—to pour into our country,” McLaughlin said.

“Yesterday’s terrorist attack by a suspect illegally in our country, underscores the importance of getting these illegal aliens out of our country,” she continued. “Secretary Noem is revamping ICE’s illegal alien tip line to devote more resources and personnel to help remove these criminal illegal aliens from our country.”

The release said that “to report suspicious criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423).”

Americans were encouraged to “help President Trump, Secretary Noem and our brave law enforcement remove these public safety threats from our communities and to make America safe again.”

While DHS is working to prevent any future imitators of Soliman, the original is currently facing hate crime charges, as well as attempted murder charges, per the Department of Justice.

“The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said. “Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world.”

She added: “We will never tolerate this kind of hatred.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.