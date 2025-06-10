DHS Sweetens the Deal for Illegal Immigrants to Self-Deport

The Department of Homeland Security is ratcheting up its efforts to help President Donald Trump keep critical campaign promises, like cracking down on illegal immigration.

And it’s ratcheting things up by offering free flights, stipends, and fine forgiveness.

In a Monday release, DHS announced that it was sweetening the deal for illegal immigrants to self-report and self-deport themselves through the now repurposed Customs and Border Protection app.

“If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

She added: “If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way.”

DHS confirmed that any illegal immigrant who self-reports and self-deports via the CBP app will “receive forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the United States (U.S.). ”

The department further explained: “Currently an illegal alien can be fined nearly $1,000 per day they do not depart after a final deportation order. Additionally, an illegal alien can also be fined for failing to depart in a timely manner after a voluntary departure order.

“DHS has issued over 9,000 fine notices to illegal aliens for a total of almost $3 billion.

“In addition, DHS has made the CBP Home Mobile App more user friendly by eliminating certain steps and making it easier than ever for illegal aliens to self-deport. ”

DHS is specifically offering the following perks for illegal aliens who self-deport via the CBP app:

Cost-free travel back to their home country

A $1,000 stipend, to be paid out upon confirmation of return to home country via app

Complete forgiveness of any fines accrued.

As noted by Fox News in March, Trump’s DHS repurposed what was then known as the Biden DHS’s “CBP One” app.

The Trump administration has essentially retrofitted that app to be used as a self-deportation tool, renaming it “CBP Home.”

That app will now be the gateway for illegal immigrants to be paid for the most expedient, least painful way home.

DHS added that there was one more perk of self-deporting: You have a chance to return — the legal way — to the United States.

“Self-deportation is the safest and most cost-efficient way to leave the U.S.,” the DHS posted. “By self-deporting, illegal aliens take control of their departure and may preserve the opportunity to come back to the U.S. the right and legal way in the future. ”

Trump’s attempted crackdown on illegal immigration has been met with mixed results during his second presidency.

While his supporters and the grand majority of the Republican Party back the president and his agenda, the president’s second administration has faced all manner of fierce pushback from courts and judges as it tries to deport people who are in the country illegally.

Trump is also grappling with anti-ICE riots in California, currently.

