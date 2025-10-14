Domino's Pizza Learns from Bud Light, Cracker Barrel - Praised for Patriotic Brand Update

Being a branding “expert” in 2025 appears simultaneously to be the easiest and most difficult job in the world.

On the one hand, people are fickle. What’s “in” today may be long gone tomorrow, and even the most accomplished public relations gurus can’t control the flow of time.

But on the other hand, it just really isn’t that hard — as fast food pizza chain Domino’s can attest to.

As most corporations are wont to do from time to time, Domino’s unveiled on Oct. 8 that it would be launching a rebrand of the iconic pizza chain.

Unlike some recent, notable examples (more on those shortly) Domino’s corporate overhaul has largely been met with positivity.

You can watch their rebrand launch video for yourself below:

Now, admittedly, as far as rebrands go, this is pretty minimal. But there are a couple key things worth pointing out.

First, Domino’s is clearly sticking with its red, white, and blue-inspired motif — and yes, that’s meant to be a big salute to Americana.

Second, the new branding (apart from playing off of “mmm”) largely adheres to the traditional Domino’s logo that its customers know and love.

Those two points are a sharp contrast from some of the less well-received rebrands of late.

Most recently, restaurant chain Cracker Barrel went through hell and back after a disastrous logo change that sparked immense fury. Fans of the restaurant were not happy with the more sterilized colors and logo, and were even more aggrieved by the removal of “Uncle Herschel.”

It didn’t take Cracker Barrel long to revert to its old logo.

Before Cracker Barrel, luxury car company Jaguar also fell prey to an abysmal rebranding push.

In Jaguar’s case, the company is still recovering from the disastrous decision to launch a rebrand commercial that featured an untold number of androgynous models — and no cars.

But perhaps no attempt at a branding opportunity has gone more sideways than that of Bud Light, which seemed to willfully antagonize swathes of beer drinkers by working with self-proclaimed transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

And by avoiding the pitfalls that its other corporate brethren have endured, Domino’s muted rebrand appears to be exactly what the people want.

“Domino’s is avoiding that trap by protecting the signifiers customers trust — the logo, the name and the pizza-first focus — while turning up energy in places that matter — that new jingle is going to grow on people,” one branding expert told Fox Business.

Meanwhile, a crisis and brand communications strategist also told Fox Business that Domino’s understands “that the next wave of consumers — Gen Z and Gen Alpha — want brands that feel both timeless and current.”

