Epstein's Body Secretly Placed in Unmarked Florida Tomb - Report

By Jared Harris
Published August 28, 2019 at 9:09am
The body of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was likely entombed in a ritzy Florida cemetery a week after his New York funeral, according to a Daily Mail report labeled as “exclusive.”

The report Aug. 21 said Epstein was laid to rest next to his parents. The stone plaques marking both his and his parents’ tombs were replaced with blank slabs.

The IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery in Loxahatchee is an exclusive and expensive facility. The site has plots that reportedly cost upwards of $250,000.

Epstein’s tomb is only a half-hour drive away from his luxurious Palm Beach mansion, where many of his alleged crimes supposedly took place.

Although spots at the exclusive cemetery can cost six figures, many of the graves are simple mausoleum slots marked by granite slabs.

While most grave markers record the name, birthday and date of death of the deceased, the slab covering Epstein’s final resting place is a plain stone block, the Daily Mail reported.

His parents’ tomb, adjacent to Epstein’s, had its marker replaced with plain stone as well.

No official reason was given for the choice of an unmarked tomb, but it was likely done in an attempt to thwart vandals from destroying or defacing the infamous pedophile’s resting place.

Before being entombed, Epstein’s remains were reportedly flown to Florida, where a plain black minivan carried his body to the cemetery. The van was given a police escort to the cemetery.

When asked by the Daily Mail about the purpose behind the secret burial, the disgraced financier’s brother, Mark Epstein, said, “It’s nobody’s f—ing business.”

Mark Epstein is the sole inheritor of his brother’s nearly $600 million fortune.

“It’s a private family matter,” he added. “You got that? I’m not going to answer your question.”

Epstein’s death while in federal custody sparked a wave of criticism and a flurry of theories about how he was able to kill himself despite being on suicide watch not long before.

While Epstein allegedly strangled himself with a prison bedsheet, broken bones in his neck hinted at a possible homicide.

The official cause of death was given as suicide, but questions still remain about the procedures that would allow Epstein to kill himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where the disgraced financier was imprisoned.

Attorney General William Barr is acting to root out the truth about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
