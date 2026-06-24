ESPN Analyst Loses Arm in Serious Car Crash

On the eve of the 2026 NBA Draft, one of ESPN’s top NFL Draft analysts shared some horrific and sobering news.

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller announced on social media that he had been involved in a massive car wreck that will leave him with some lifelong complications.

On Tuesday, Miller took to X and shared some of the grisly details about what had happened to him:

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

“Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital,” Miller shared. “I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this. As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs.”

“I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time. Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time.”

And ever the NFL enthusiast, Miller ended his somber message with: “I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

(The 2027 NFL Draft is slated to take place across April 22-24, 2027.)

According to KOAM-TV, the accident took place on June 17, at about 3:50 p.m. local time.

KOAM reported that Miller was driving a 2023 Bronco eastbound, when he crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer.

Thankfully, the 28-year-old driver of the large semi did not suffer any injuries.

Images of the wreckage drew a visceral reaction online.

“Matt, how the f*** did you survive this,” one response read, including pictures of the wreckage. “Glad to still have you on this earth brother.”

And those images show how Miller really should thank God that his injuries weren’t more severe than they already were.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has arm amputated after horror car crash https://t.co/mzE9tLnjMK pic.twitter.com/CjZy82eYA0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2026

(Yes, that’s Miller’s Bronco in that New York Post’s X post.)

According to People magazine, Miller joined ESPN in 2021, before becoming a full-time on-air personality a year later.

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