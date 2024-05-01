One commentator says that the decision by CBS to fire Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason could come back to haunt the network.

Michael Kay, in comments on his ESPN Radio show, suggested age was a major reason CBS lopped Simms and Esasion and installed Matt Ryan, 38, and J.J. Watt, 35, on its “The NFL Today” show, according to the New York Post.

Simms, 68, and Esiason, 63, were veterans with proven CBS track records.

“Boomer’s been there 22 years, Phil 26 years,” Kay said.

Michael Kay wonders why The NFL Today on CBS moved on from Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. pic.twitter.com/5flMHAj36D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 30, 2024

“I hope CBS buttoned everything up. Because if you’re getting rid of guys just because of their age, you’re going to get yourself in trouble. Can’t fire somebody because of their age,” he said.

“Like people say, they’re always looking for the next person,” Simms said after word came out that he was out.

Do you think they were fired because of their age? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’ve heard they like young people too. OK … Whatever the bosses want, that’s what they do. And I understand that,” he said.

As noted by The Washington Post, neither Simms nor Esiason pushed back publicly about being given the ax.

Speaking on his radio show, Esiason said “I am stepping away from ‘The NFL Today’ on CBS — more their decision than maybe mine, but I really thought that the Super Bowl was my swan song.”

Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next.. — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) April 29, 2024

In an Op-Ed on Front Office Sports, Michael McCarthy seconded the notion that age was the key factor in the decision, writing “Welcome to the latest episode of ‘No Country for Old Men.’”

“First, most of the NFL’s broadcast partners are obsessed with getting ‘younger.’ They like hiring 30-something analysts like Ryan, who are fresh off the field and experts in today’s pass-happy NFL. They’re also worried they can’t replace pro football’s aging viewership with younger, more diverse viewers,” he wrote, noting that other sports shows have installed younger faces.

“Second, new boss David Berson is putting his stamp on CBS Sports,” McCarthy wrote.

“When new CEOs come in, they install their own people and vision. It’s no different than a new manager coming into an MLB club. They don’t keep the old guy’s coaches,” he wrote.

McCarthy said that Nate Burleson, a former Detroit Lions wide receiver, “has emerged as the biggest crossover sports/news/entertainment star since Michael Strahan” and will get his time to fully shine.

“If networks have a prototype for the NFL analyst of the future, he’s it,” he wrote.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.