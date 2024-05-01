ESPN Host Points to Alarming Reason Why CBS May Have Fired NFL Stars - 'Going to Get Yourself in Trouble'
One commentator says that the decision by CBS to fire Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason could come back to haunt the network.
Michael Kay, in comments on his ESPN Radio show, suggested age was a major reason CBS lopped Simms and Esasion and installed Matt Ryan, 38, and J.J. Watt, 35, on its “The NFL Today” show, according to the New York Post.
Simms, 68, and Esiason, 63, were veterans with proven CBS track records.
“Boomer’s been there 22 years, Phil 26 years,” Kay said.
Michael Kay wonders why The NFL Today on CBS moved on from Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms.
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 30, 2024
“I hope CBS buttoned everything up. Because if you’re getting rid of guys just because of their age, you’re going to get yourself in trouble. Can’t fire somebody because of their age,” he said.
“Like people say, they’re always looking for the next person,” Simms said after word came out that he was out.
“I’ve heard they like young people too. OK … Whatever the bosses want, that’s what they do. And I understand that,” he said.
As noted by The Washington Post, neither Simms nor Esiason pushed back publicly about being given the ax.
Speaking on his radio show, Esiason said “I am stepping away from ‘The NFL Today’ on CBS — more their decision than maybe mine, but I really thought that the Super Bowl was my swan song.”
Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next..
— Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) April 29, 2024
In an Op-Ed on Front Office Sports, Michael McCarthy seconded the notion that age was the key factor in the decision, writing “Welcome to the latest episode of ‘No Country for Old Men.’”
“First, most of the NFL’s broadcast partners are obsessed with getting ‘younger.’ They like hiring 30-something analysts like Ryan, who are fresh off the field and experts in today’s pass-happy NFL. They’re also worried they can’t replace pro football’s aging viewership with younger, more diverse viewers,” he wrote, noting that other sports shows have installed younger faces.
“Second, new boss David Berson is putting his stamp on CBS Sports,” McCarthy wrote.
“When new CEOs come in, they install their own people and vision. It’s no different than a new manager coming into an MLB club. They don’t keep the old guy’s coaches,” he wrote.
McCarthy said that Nate Burleson, a former Detroit Lions wide receiver, “has emerged as the biggest crossover sports/news/entertainment star since Michael Strahan” and will get his time to fully shine.
“If networks have a prototype for the NFL analyst of the future, he’s it,” he wrote.
