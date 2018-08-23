SECTIONS
World News
Print

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran, Then EU Pledges $20.7 Million to Iran to Offset Them

By Hanna Bogorowski
at 10:36am
Print

The European Union announced Thursday that it would be sending 18 million euros ($20.7 million) to Iran in the first of several financial aid packages aimed at economically supporting the country under the weight of United States’ sanctions.

Thursday’s financial package is a chunk of a bigger package of 50 million euros it plans to provide Iran as part of the the EU’s plan to renew cooperation and engagement between Iran and the EU following the crumbling of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.

“With these measures, the EU demonstrates its support to the Iranian people and their peaceful and sustainable development. It encourages stronger involvement of all actors in Iran and in particular the private sector,” Neven Mimica, the EU’s Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, said in a statement.

The announcement is part of the EU’s effort to maintain the nuclear deal with Iran after  President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in May.

The commission is allotting 8 million euros for Iran’s private sector specifically, and another 8 million toward technical support in environmental projects.

TRENDING: Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz Tempers Hysteria on Cohen Plea: ‘Kind of Like Jaywalking’

The remaining 2 million euros are planned for fighting drugs, crime, and harm caused by drugs.

” […] this new package will widen economic and sectoral relations in areas that are of direct benefit to our citizens,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in the statement.

Are the EU’s actions a slap in the face to the U.S.?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

After Trump withdrew from the Iran deal, Washington also reimposed significant economic sanctions on Iran, which has had a devastating effect on the country’s economy so far, including rising including rising unemployment and high inflation

Iran’s currency, the rial, has also lost nearly half its value since April.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said Wednesday that while the reimposed sanctions are having a significant effect on Iran’s economy, a regime change in Iran is not part of the United States’ strategy.

“I think the effects, the economic effects certainly, are even stronger than we anticipated,” Bolton said at a news conference.

Several European countries have made efforts to stabilize the Iran deal, and on Tuesday Germany called for the EU to set up payment systems separate from the U.S. to save the deal.

“We expect that Europeans will see, as businesses all over Europe are seeing, that the choice between doing business with Iran or doing business with the United States is very clear to them,” Bolton added.

RELATED: ICE Deports Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard on Trump’s Orders

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Joe Saunders

Woman speaking on Fox News set

Manafort Juror #0302: Mueller’s Case Was ‘Witch Hunt’

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Scott Kelnhofer

operations in Afghanistan from 2016-18YouTube

Army General: Trump’s Complete Reversal of Obama’s Strategy is Working

Randy DeSoto

Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

Pelosi Reveals Impeachment Stance After Cohen Plea: ‘Has to Spring From Somewhere Else’

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

Steven Beyer

Mike Pence rushes to help a Congressman's wife up.Mark Knoller / Twitter

Pence Doesn’t Miss a Beat the Moment Congressman’s Wife Trips Coming Off Air Force Two

Chris Agee

Mike Huckabee speaks at the Iowa GOP's Growth and Opportunity PartyGage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.