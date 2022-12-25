Parler Share
EV Company Looking to Make a Big Splash with 'Flying' Ferries

 By Michael Austin  December 25, 2022 at 8:30am
It looks like at least one EV company is moving beyond making on-the-road vehicles.

Instead, it is selling electric boats that appear to be flying.

Candela, a startup firm based out of Stockholm, Sweden, has developed an entire line of these watercraft.

Candela has been selling its C-8 models, which are 28-foot leisure boats, since August 2021. In June, the company unveiled its passenger ferries, which are expected to go into production in 2023.

In a city like Stockholm, there is certainly a demand for such devices.

According to CNN Business, Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, is an archipelago made up of 14 islands.

In order to get around, many of the city’s inhabitants use boats; all in all, roughly 756,000 boats used for leisure are currently active in the Swedish private sector.

Would you want to ride on a 'flying' ferry?

Candela founder and CEO Gustav Hasselskog credits Elon Musk’s Tesla as having an influence on his company’s vision.

“What Tesla did was to add a lot of style to electric cars. We want to make a very attractive product because that’s going to drive the move towards sustainability in a much faster way,” Hasselskog said, according to CNN Business.

Hasselskog’s boats appear to be flying, thanks to a wing-like structure attached to the bottom of them.

These devices are called hydrofoils.

According to Britannica, hydrofoils are underwater wing-like fins that, as a boat increases speed, lift the boat above the water.

This drastically reduces the drag created by the hull of the boat moving through the water, creating higher speeds without the need for more horsepower.

Candela may have some stiff competition in the coming years.

In September, Musk revealed that Tesla was planning to create an “ecological paradise” near the company’s Gigafactory in Texas.

“Long-term goal is a boardwalk with amenities that goes all the way to downtown Austin, so you can walk, bike or kayak,” Musk wrote.

“Maybe little electric Tesla boats with a retro-futuristic Victorian design.”

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
