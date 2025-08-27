Share
Premium
Fact Check
A pro-life protester is pictured near the Tennessee State Capital building in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 14, 2022.
Premium
A pro-life protester is pictured near the Tennessee State Capital building in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 14, 2022. (Seth Herald - AFP / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Have Abortions Dropped to Zero in Tennessee?

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 27, 2025 at 5:32am
Share

It was one of the most bold — and well-received — claims since Roe v. Wade: Abortions in a state had dropped to zero.

But was it true? That’s, at least, what one of the biggest explicitly pro-life outlets said in an article published Monday. The article was published by LifeNews and was apparently written by someone with Tennessee Right to Life, a group that was behind the state’s so-called “trigger law.”

“Trigger laws” existed to ban abortion if and when the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade and were passed before the decision was indeed overturned. According to the Tennessee Lookout, the decades-old organization was behind the “sustained lobbying” that led to the Human Life Protection Act of 2019, which would trigger an abortion ban in the Volunteer State if the Supreme Court allowed it.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: Have Abortions Dropped to Zero in Tennessee?
Rahm Emanuel Frantically Tries to Get Ahead of Trump on Crime, Even Invites Trump to Help With Chicago
Armed Chicago-Area Mom Refuses to Become a Statistic, Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands During Home Invasion
Off-Air Video: Reporter's Freak-Out to Swift-Kelce Engagement in Front of WH Shows How Unserious Today's Media Is
Deploy the National Guard? Ukrainian Beauty Who Fled War Stabbed to Death on Train in Charlotte - City Over 80% Dem-Led
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation