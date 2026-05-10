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People in hazmat suits escorting an individual believed to be infected with hantavirus into a medical vehicle in Spain's Canary Islands on May 6, 2026.
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People in hazmat suits escorting an individual believed to be infected with hantavirus into a medical vehicle in Spain's Canary Islands on May 6, 2026. (Lina Selg - AFP / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Is Hantavirus Poised to Become a COVID-Style Pandemic?

 By Randy DeSoto  May 10, 2026 at 8:00am
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Health experts are seeking to reassure people that a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship off the coast of Africa is not the beginning of the next COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest distinction is the virus, though it has proved deadly for three passengers on the Dutch-flagged ship MV Hondius and sickened at least five more, even in those close quarters, most of the approximately 140 on board were not infected, The New York Times reported on Friday.

“I have Covid P.T.S.D.,” Dr. Celine R. Gounder, editor at large for public health at KFF Health News and an infectious disease expert, told the Times.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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