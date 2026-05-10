Fact Check: Is Hantavirus Poised to Become a COVID-Style Pandemic?

Health experts are seeking to reassure people that a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship off the coast of Africa is not the beginning of the next COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest distinction is the virus, though it has proved deadly for three passengers on the Dutch-flagged ship MV Hondius and sickened at least five more, even in those close quarters, most of the approximately 140 on board were not infected, The New York Times reported on Friday.

“I have Covid P.T.S.D.,” Dr. Celine R. Gounder, editor at large for public health at KFF Health News and an infectious disease expert, told the Times.

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