Fact Check: Did ICE Officers' Arrest Send Father With a Child in His Arms Into a Seizure?

Video posted on social media Thursday appeared to show a man going into a seizure inside a car in Fitchburg, Massaschusetts, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers sought to arrest a woman next to him in the front passenger’s seat.

However, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that medical personnel called to the scene determined the man had apparently been faking the seizure, and he was released and cleared to drive himself and a child, whom he had been initially holding in his arms during the incident.

Further, according to DHS, the woman taken into custody, Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya, was an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, accused of stabbing a co-worker with scissors twice and then throwing a trash can at her.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.