In the fourth installment of the Western Journal’s “False Moderates” series, we’re departing from midterm campaigns to focus on the presidential aspirations of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Why AOC, you ask? Because the former bartender is already backtracking from her extremist views, signaling a potential run for the White House in 2028.

I know, it sounds absurd. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that absurdity can quickly become reality and produce devastating results.

Unlike most Democratic candidates running this fall, AOC will have a much harder time convincing voters that she’s a moderate, but that won’t stop her from trying.

She’s been publicly far-left about almost everything, including taxes, private property, guns, abortion, and more. Who could forget her obsession with shoving a “Green New Deal” down our throats, or her absurd desire to disband Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

AOC’s high-profile stances and socialist connections are likely to scare off key voting blocs, which means she must rebrand. During an appearance on ABC News last month with Jon Karl, she attempted to do just that.

The New York Democrat was asked about certain midterm candidates like Francesca Hong of Wisconsin, who said Americans should cancel Thanksgiving due to colonialism.

Will AOC run for president in 2028? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Karl also mentioned topics like defunding the police and abolishing prisons, which AOC has supported in the past.

“How do you get around that?” he asked.

She replied that Democrats have “moved away” from such radical tendencies, adding that “Woke 1 was crazy.” Seriously?

That same woke agenda led to draconian COVID lockdowns and unprecedented online censorship. It radicalized young people into hating America and put the needs of illegal aliens before U.S. citizens.

It made political correctness a religion, and all she can say is that the party has moved on?

AOC helped set the country on fire, and now she’s offering to fix it. It’s like an episode of the “Twilight Zone.”

Hence her strategy of dodging tough questions, disregarding past statements, and keeping her plans for the future vague.

The election, the prize, the power. It’s all that matters, American citizens be damned.

AOC has been aided in her quest by a friendly media that has held her up as the future of the Democratic Party. She’s received almost constant affirmation and praise, with moments of ignorance being downplayed or even flat-out ignored.

Don’t be fooled by her softened rhetoric or sudden strategic silences. She’s carefully replacing her true self with a manufactured image of pragmatism.

Therein lies the danger of these “False Moderates.”

They all follow the same playbook and will do anything to win. They start by using sensationalism to fire up the base, then secure a media stranglehold. To complete the con, they pivot to the center and capture just enough unsuspecting voters to win.

In truth, a leopard can’t change its spots, and AOC can’t erase her past. If Ocasio-Cortez is given the keys to the Oval Office, the pillars of American liberty and exceptionalism will be destroyed.

Economic freedom will be replaced with crushing federal overreach. The Supreme Court will likely be controlled by liberals and America will become a permanent welfare state.

The greatest danger of an AOC presidency, however, is that it would legitimize far-left talking points that are in direct confrontation with our founding principles.

Over the past two decades, average Americans have watched in abject horror as divisive liberal rhetoric has infiltrated our schools, businesses, churches, and military.

With AOC in power, any citizen who dares dissent would be sought out, shaken down, and silenced until they submit.

The Justice Department would be weaponized in a way that would make former President Joe Biden blush, and our southern border would be reopened, creating a chaotic nightmare of biblical proportions.

The most dangerous political adversaries are those who disguise their hatred and lust for power behind a veneer of mainstream acceptability.

The stakes are far too high for historical amnesia. The presidency is the ultimate bully pulpit. Placing a radical socialist who has mastered the art of public relations at the helm would mark the end of the West as we know it.

Groundwork for the 2028 election is already being laid as both parties prepare for a world without President Donald Trump in office.

AOC is playing the long game, betting that a polished rebrand can obscure her devastating agenda. It’s up to the American people to see through this facade and hold the line.

The first step is exposing her for what she is — a hypocritical con artist seeking to spread shared misery through socialism. Where we go from there is up to the voters, who would be wise to remember the words of former President Ronald Reagan.

“Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.