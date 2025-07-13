Fast Food PSA: These Are the 10 Most Unhealthy Eateries in America

An article published by World Atlas ranked the unhealthiest fast food restaurants in America.

To compile the list, researchers looked at nutritional data, popular menu items and marketing tactics of the fast food industry, according to the article published on June 17.

While some of the usual suspects made the top 10, it was a bit more surprising — but perhaps not shocking — to see others. For example:

10. Chick-Fil-A

The chicken giant barely made the list, apparently. Despite the brand’s wholesome image, the food is anything but.

An Original Chicken Sandwich with medium waffle fries has 750 mg of sodium.

Americans should consume a maximum of 2,300 mg of sodium per day, according to the American Heart Association. Most, however, should consume no more than 1,500 mg a day.

By that metric, Americans would meet half their sodium limit in one Chick-Fil-A meal.

9. Little Caesars

Do you eat fast food often? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One “Hot-N-Ready” pepperoni pizza reportedly contains 2,140 calories and 4,260 mg of sodium.

Less than 6 percent of a person’s daily calories should come from saturated fat, according to the American Heart Association. For example, if someone eats 2,000 calories daily, no more than 120 of those should come from saturated fat. That’s about 13 grams per day.

A large Little Caesars pepperoni pizza has 43 grams of saturated fat, according to Little Caesars nutritional data.

8. Smashburger

A large BBQ Bacon Cheddar burger amounts to 1,050 calories and 28 g of saturated fat, and an Oreo shake amounts to another 930 calories.

“With 200-plus U.S. stores, craft-beer pairings and fast-casual hype, Smashburger promotes indulgent eating disguised as gourmet dining,” the article author Nour Berjawi wrote.

7. McDonald’s

No surprise here. A Big Mac with large fries and a drink is more than 1,300 calories, while a Double Quarter Pounder with fries and drink can be as high as 2,000 calories.

6. Quiznos

Thinking sandwich shops are a healthier option? Think again.

A 12-inch Classic Italian is 1,300 calories (as much as a Big Mac meal) and 2,850 mg of sodium. That doesn’t include chips or a drink, which can be bring the total nearly as high as 2,500 calories.

5. KFC

“Finger lickin’ good?” More like heart-stoppin’ good.

A greasy three-piece Extra Crispy combo with a biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy runs about 1,300 calories, according to World Atlas. The meal also contains 2,900 mg of sodium and 22 g of saturated fat. That’s before ordering a drink.

4. Dairy Queen

“Dairy Queen hides diner-style excess beneath an ice-cream façade,” Berjawi wrote.

One medium Oreo Blizzard contains 1,080 calories and 44 g of fat.

A six-piece Chicken Strip Basket with gravy and fries is 1,300 calories. But consumers pay a price for all that salty goodness, as the meal contains 2,400 mg sodium and 21 g of saturated fat.

3. Taco Bell

Taco Bell, a top three contender for the unhealthiest fast food restaurant? That still won’t stop us from visiting.

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and Baja Blast drink: 970 calories and 1,770 mg sodium.

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito by itself: 910 calories.

Crunchwrap Supreme, fries, and 20-oz soda: 1,140 calories.

2. Sonic

Who doesn’t love that classic car hop experience reminiscent of the 1950s?

But with a Sonic Cheeseburger, medium tots, and 32-oz Cherry Limeade topping 1,600 calories and 3,000 mg sodium, surely there are better ways of reliving the ’50s.

1. Wendy’s

“Breakfast croissant combos, Biggie Bag bargains and late-night hours foster oversized, frequent visits, landing Wendy’s firmly atop America’s most waist-widening, heart-straining chains,” Berjawi wrote.

A Triple Baconator with large fries and a medium Frosty contains about 2,160 calories, 54 g of saturated fat and 3,400 mg sodium. Just one meal would exceed most people’s daily caloric, sodium and saturated fat limit.

According to World Atlas, nearly 20 percent of U.S. children, ages 2-19, are obese.

With calorie-laden, grease-dripping menu items like these, it isn’t hard to believe.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.