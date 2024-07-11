Fast-Moving Maui Fire Triggers Emergency Order, Multi-Agency Response

A brush fire is sweeping through the Hawaiian island of Maui — again.







Winds up to 40 mph quickly pushed the fire along the slopes of Maui volcano Haleakala, stretching a whopping 400 acres.

As a result, the Maui Fire Department issued an emergency alert in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to Hawaii News Now.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we need your cooperation to ensure everyone’s well being,” the Maui Fire Department alert said, according to USA Today.

The department also put out a message on social media informing Maui citizens about the fire.

The evacuation preparedness areas that were notified in the early morning areas still remain under that preparedness notice. Multiple aircraft and heavy equipment are working this morning to cut lines and extinguish the fire. — Maui_County_Fire_Department (@Maui_Fire_Dept) July 11, 2024

“The fire that began last night is estimated at 400 acres, and is 10% contained. Crews continue to work on containing the fire, especially on the side that poses the greatest risk to residences in the area,” the department wrote.

“The evacuation preparedness areas that were notified in the early morning areas still remain under that preparedness notice. Multiple aircraft and heavy equipment are working this morning to cut lines and extinguish the fire.”

The department then noted that multiple additional agencies had been brought on board to aid in the response.

MFD crews are still working and will be joined by crews from DOFAW and National Parks. Crater Road remains closed at MM2. — Maui_County_Fire_Department (@Maui_Fire_Dept) July 11, 2024

The Hawaii Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and National Parks joined the Maui Fire Department in an effort to contain the spread.

Crater Road — also known as Haleakala Highway — which leads to the summit of Haleakala, was closed.

Hawaii News Now further reported, “so far, no residences or structures have been impacted.”

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Hawaii’s acting governor, signed an emergency order Thursday morning allowing an additional agency — the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency — to aid in the response.

@lgsylvialuke serving as Acting Governor, signed an Emergency Proclamation (EP) today in response to the ongoing Crater Road Fire in upcountry Maui which began burning on July 10, 2024, and has since burned an estimated 500 acres. More: https://t.co/OGE6Y7q0Ev — Office of the Governor, State of Hawai`i (@GovHawaii) July 11, 2024

According to the Governor’s office, as of the signing of the executive order, the size of the fire had grown from 400 to 500 acres.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green was unable to head the response due to his absence.

Green left the state Wednesday to attend the 2024 National Governors Associaton Summer Meeting in Utah, per Hawaii News Now.

This is the second major fire in Maui within roughly a year.

In August 2023, the Maui wildfires razed and destroyed the coastal town of Lahaina, ruining thousands of businesses and homes.

