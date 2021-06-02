Fauci Accused of 'Profiting from the Pandemic' as Book Deal Comes Under Fire

Eighty pages worth of wisdom from Dr. Anthony Fauci will come America’s way in November when the immunologist releases his book. And that has produced the accusation that Fauci is “profiting from the pandemic.”

“Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward” will be released on Nov. 2.

“In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by,” the Amazon listing for the book states.

Barnes and Noble gushed even more about the book.

“Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service. Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times,” the promo reads.

“With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind— AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19—Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility. The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.

“Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

Many were not quite so effusive.

Dr. Fauci took away your First Amendment rights during the pandemic. But relied on the First Amendment to write his new book. https://t.co/n8I5YN8C3R — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 1, 2021

Fauci never missed a paycheck while advocating that you lose yours. His lockdown mandates destroyed livelihoods and threatened our children’s futures. Now he’ll be profiting nicely off it.https://t.co/UQ7dEK8sDt — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 1, 2021

I really need the people in charge of handling this pandemic to stop writing books about how they’re handling this pandemic while they’re still doing it. pic.twitter.com/dGHhXIi97B — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 1, 2021

Dr. Fauci is publishing a book and became the highest paid federal government employee while you lost your business and had your kids out of school for a year — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2021

Profiting from the pandemic with a book deal is truly a new low.https://t.co/sdsts2rtAg — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 1, 2021

Fauci’s book is 80 pages long. He has been a bureaucrat for 56 years. I suppose not a lot of accomplishments to discuss? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 1, 2021

Fauci has a book coming out, because of course the highest paid Federal Government grifter is cashing in even more on the pandemic. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 1, 2021

As of January, Fauci was reportedly the federal government’s highest-paid employee, making more than $400,000 per year.

Amazon lists the book’s price as $18.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.