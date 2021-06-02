News
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Sarah Silbiger - AFP / Getty Images)

Fauci Accused of 'Profiting from the Pandemic' as Book Deal Comes Under Fire

Jack Davis June 1, 2021 at 5:17pm

Eighty pages worth of wisdom from Dr. Anthony Fauci will come America’s way in November when the immunologist releases his book. And that has produced the accusation that Fauci is “profiting from the pandemic.”

“Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward” will be released on Nov. 2.

“In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by,” the Amazon listing for the book states.

Barnes and Noble gushed even more about the book.

“Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service. Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times,” the promo reads.

“With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind— AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19—Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility. The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.

“Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

Many were not quite so effusive.

As of January, Fauci was reportedly the federal government’s highest-paid employee, making more than $400,000 per year.

Amazon lists the book’s price as $18.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
