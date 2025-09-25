Share
News
Homeland Security personnel sit in their vehicles in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday.
Homeland Security personnel sit in their vehicles in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. (Tony Gutierrez / AP)

FBI Publishes Note from Suspected ICE Shooter That Seems to Reveal Motive

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2025 at 10:23am
Share

The gunman who shot at the Dallas U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement facility sought to sow fear, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Joshua Jahn, 29, has been named as the gunman who killed one ICE detainee and wounded two others after firing a rifle from a nearby rooftop at the ICE facility, according to Fox News. Jahn killed himself with his own gun, officials said.

In a post on X, Patel said the FBI has been “been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject’s person/residence/bedroom.”

“The perp downloaded a document titled ‘Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management’ containing a list of DHS facilities,” Patel wrote, saying the shooter “conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video’ between 9/23-9/24.”

“Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents,” he explained.

“One of the handwritten notes recovered read, ‘Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, “is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?”’”

“Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning. The FBI will provide further updates when able,” Patel continued.

Is leftist violence currently the biggest threat to national security?

Vice President J.D. Vance said the shooter was “politically motivated” to strike out at law enforcement agencies enforcing immigration laws, according to NBC.

Vance called Jahn “a violent left-wing extremist.”

The FBI special agent in charge in Dallas, Joe Rothrock, called the shooting “targeted violence.”

A bullet found near the shooter had “anti-ICE” written on it, the FBI has said.

In a statement on the DHS website, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the attack, in which no ICE agents were hurt, was “motivated by hatred for ICE.”

Related:
Breaking: 'Ideological' Messages Found on Shell Casings at Scene of ICE Shooting

“For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences,” she said.

“Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night,” she added.

“The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




FBI Publishes Note from Suspected ICE Shooter That Seems to Reveal Motive
White House Preparing to Carry Out Mass Layoffs If Democrats Force Government Shutdown
Prosecutors Preparing to Indict James Comey: Report
Ben Carson Joins the Trump Administration: 'There Is No One More Qualified'
Multiple Arrests Made as Antifa Extremists Attempt 'Siege' on Federal Building
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation