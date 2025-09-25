FBI Publishes Note from Suspected ICE Shooter That Seems to Reveal Motive

The gunman who shot at the Dallas U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement facility sought to sow fear, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Joshua Jahn, 29, has been named as the gunman who killed one ICE detainee and wounded two others after firing a rifle from a nearby rooftop at the ICE facility, according to Fox News. Jahn killed himself with his own gun, officials said.

In a post on X, Patel said the FBI has been “been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject’s person/residence/bedroom.”

“The perp downloaded a document titled ‘Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management’ containing a list of DHS facilities,” Patel wrote, saying the shooter “conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video’ between 9/23-9/24.”

“Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents,” he explained.

“One of the handwritten notes recovered read, ‘Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, “is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?”’”

“Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning. The FBI will provide further updates when able,” Patel continued.

Vice President J.D. Vance said the shooter was “politically motivated” to strike out at law enforcement agencies enforcing immigration laws, according to NBC.

Vance called Jahn “a violent left-wing extremist.”

The FBI special agent in charge in Dallas, Joe Rothrock, called the shooting “targeted violence.”

A bullet found near the shooter had “anti-ICE” written on it, the FBI has said.

In a statement on the DHS website, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the attack, in which no ICE agents were hurt, was “motivated by hatred for ICE.”

“For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences,” she said.

Today’s horrific attack is part of a dangerous pattern. People don’t write anti-ICE messages on ammunition and open fire on law enforcement facilities because they like ICE. This violence is directly fueled by hateful rhetoric. It must end now. The Trump administration stands… pic.twitter.com/uFkwa2D4Jw — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 25, 2025

“Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night,” she added.

“The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.”

