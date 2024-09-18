Federal officials listed some of the items found during raids of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year.

Federal agents arrested the music mogul Monday in New York City and charged him with three counts: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution, Page Six reported.

Combs and members of Combs Enterprises allegedly facilitated “Freak Offs,” which were drug-fueled sex performances in hotel rooms, according to a Justice Department news release.

“Among other things, Combs’ sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines,” the release said. “These events, which Combs referred to as ‘Freak Offs,’ were elaborate sex performances that COMBS arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded.”

In an indictment filed by U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York said that law enforcement “seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

They also located and removed multiple firearms, including three AR-15 rifles with defaced serial numbers and a high-capacity drum magazine.

During the Freak Offs, Combs, 54, allegedly “hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair,” according to the indictment.

Surveillance footage released earlier this year showed the rap star kicking and hitting his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura.

WARNING: The following video depicts scenes of violence that some may find offensive.

Tuesday’s indictment stated, “Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs.”

“Combs maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances,” according to the indictment.

The rapper used other coercive tactics to gain control over people.

“Victims believed they could not refuse Combs’ demands without risking their financial or job security or without repercussions in the form of physical or emotional abuse,” federal prosecutors said.

“Combs also used the sensitive, embarrassing, and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims,” they added.

In a Tuesday news release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice. Today, he is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses.”

In a statement to Page Six, Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, hammered his client’s arrest, saying they were “disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney’s Office.”

