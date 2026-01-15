Fetterman Totally Rejects Democrats on ICE, Backs Deportations: 'Round Up All the Criminals'

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday to continue arrests and enforcement rather than scale back operations.

ICE faces scrutiny after an agent shot 37-year-old Renee Good as she allegedly blocked a street with her vehicle during an enforcement operation and drove toward an agent. Appearing on “The Will Cain Show,” Fetterman said that securing the border and enforcing immigration law are not partisan issues, claiming the nation must confront unlawful entries and criminal conduct head on.

“As a Democrat, it shouldn’t be unreasonable to want to secure our border,” Fetterman told host Will Cain.

Fetterman said the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis was tragic but also said Democrats should not retreat from immigration enforcement.

“What happened in Minneapolis was absolutely tragic. This is from The Washington Post. This is the latest statistics. [Exactly] 67 percent have criminal charges, pending ones,” Fetterman said. “So that’s more than two-thirds of the people. Now, there are some people that aren’t involved in any kinds of illegal things, but I think two things can be true. Round up all the criminals. Deport them. They shouldn’t have ever been here, and they definitely have to go.”

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat Sen. John Fetterman comes out in FULL SUPPORT of ICE’s deployments nationwide “Round up ALL the criminals! DEPORT THEM! They definitely have to go!” Don’t let liberals fool you: this is the MAJORITY opinion in America!

pic.twitter.com/BocF3UaPn5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 14, 2026

Fetterman said Democrats must reject extremes on immigration, arguing both accountability and enforcement can coexist.

“I strongly reject the extreme on either side about this now,” Fetterman said. “And I watched you earlier in your show. You just pointed out that President Obama deported millions of people, and there wasn’t the same kind of outrage here as from Democrats.”

From Jan. 20 through Oct. 15, 2025, roughly 36 percent of people arrested by ICE had criminal convictions and about 30 percent had pending criminal charges, which together amounts to about 66 percent or 67 percent with either convictions or charges, according to a Washington Post report on ICE enforcement data.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.