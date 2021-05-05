Fishy Bureau of Investigation
The defense contractor Honeywell was recently fined $13 million by the State Department for allegedly violating international arms trafficking laws after it was found that the company exported sensitive technical […]
Republican lawmakers issued a warning to Facebook after its Oversight Board upheld the social media giant’s suspension of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning. “Facebook is more interested in […]
A Louisville restaurant patron who is about as fed up with today’s woke-corporate chic violent insurgency movements as the rest of us law-abiding citizens pulled a gun on an unruly […]
The New York Times suffered a significant drop in new subscribers in the first quarter of the year, adding fewer new subscribers than it averaged per quarter last year. The […]
Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday criticizing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Mike Pence, and blamed them for his 2020 election […]
With President Joe Biden’s administration advancing a series of abortion-friendly policies, pro-life leaders like Lila Rose are working to inspire a generation to speak out in defense of the preborn. […]
Four people died Tuesday night after a plane crashed into a house in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Details were sparse early on Wednesday, as authorities did not release information regarding how many […]
The taxpayer-funded child care subsidies in President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan could cause child care costs to soar over the long term, in the same way that […]
Texas Democrats will let bygones be bygones when it comes to a racial slur used by a county Democratic Party chairman to mock Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. […]
Of all the police departments that have been tossed about by the waves of the past year’s unrest, Portland, Oregon’s might have had it the worst. Now, it could be […]