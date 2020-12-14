Flashback: Warnock Called GOP Senators 'Gangsters and Thugs' Who 'Kill Children'

Democratic Raphael Warnock, the U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, is a radical leftist who trashed Republican lawmakers who voted for tax cuts as “gangsters and thugs” who are “willing to kill children.”

The inflammatory statements affirm the observations of Warnock’s GOP opponent, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who slammed him as a “radical liberal.”

Warnock is a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. In a fiery December 2017 sermon first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Warnock blasted GOP senators who passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Warnock claimed that the tax-reform bill was approved by GOP “gangsters and thugs” to benefit the rich, even though IRS data showed that the legislation cut taxes for millions of low-income and middle-class Americans.

“While others were sleeping, members of the United States Senate declared war, launched a vicious and evil attack on the most vulnerable people in America,” Warnock said during his sermon, according to the Free Beacon.

TRENDING: Democratic Representative Demands Pelosi Block 126 Republicans from Being Seated in Congress

“Herod is on the loose. Herod is a cynical politician, who’s willing to kill children and kill the children’s health program in order to preserve his own wealth and his own power.”

In the Bible, Herod was the Roman ruler who ordered the murders of newborn babies to prevent Jesus Christ from challenging his power.

Warnock claimed that “the United States Senate decided by a slim majority to pick the pockets of the poor, the sick, the old, and the yet unborn in order to line the pockets of the ultra-rich.

Will Kelly Loeffler defeat radical Raphael Warnock in Senate runoffs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Don’t tell me about gangsters and thugs on the streets, there are more gangsters and thugs in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol than there are — a bunch of them.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 passed in December 2017 by a party-line vote with no Democratic support. It was signed into law two days later by President Donald Trump.

These latest incendiary statements are among a growing stockpile of alarming rhetoric by Raphael Warnock, which should raise eyebrows among Georgia voters about whether he accurately represents the state’s constituency.

In November, Warnock came under fire after anti-military statements he made years ago surfaced online.

In a bombastic 2011 sermon, Warnock claimed that if you serve in the military, you’re not a proper Christian. “America, nobody can serve God and the military,” he claimed, according to Fox News.

RELATED: Activists Already Licking Their Chops at Getting Taxpayers To Pay for Abortions Amid Potential Biden Admin

Warnock also insisted that you cannot serve God if you’re rich. “You can’t serve God and money,” he said.

“You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time. America, choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day.”

Warnock’s tone-deaf statements echoed Joe Biden’s race-baiting rhetoric when he screeched that “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him.

Hypocritically, Warnock — who thinks he’s in a position to judge other Christians — supports abortion.

According to scripture, you cannot claim to be a true Christian if you support murdering unborn babies.

Democrats should tread lightly in promoting radical leftists like Warnock, given the bloodbath House Democrats suffered in the 2020 election.

Last month, moderate Democrats reportedly blamed progressives and their far-left policies for the party’s massacre at the polls.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.