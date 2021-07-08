Path 27
Haiti President Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the Concordia Summit at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on Sept. 25, 2018. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images)

Footage of Haitian President's Assassination Leaks, Hitmen Dressed as American Agents and Shouted Orders Before Automatic Gunfire Broke Out

Jack Davis July 8, 2021 at 10:14am
Video taken early Wednesday that appears to show the moments before Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s assassination includes a claim that the gunmen shown are with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“DEA operation. Everybody stand down. DEA operation. Everybody back up, stand down,” a voice rings out over a loudspeaker, according to a video obtained by the Miami Herald.

Both Haitian and U.S. officials said there was no DEA involvement in the assassination of Moise, who was killed early Wednesday when gunmen raided his home, according to the Herald.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“These were mercenaries,” the Herald quoted “a high-ranking Haitian government official” as saying.

The outlet also quoted a State Department official as saying any reported link between the DEA and the assassination was “absolutely false.”

Moise’s wife, who was wounded in the attack, was flown to a Florida hospital for treatment, according to The New York Times.

Four people who are suspected of taking part in the raid were killed by police, Haitian police chief Léon Charles said Wednesday.

Do you think these were DEA agents?

“The police are engaged in a battle with the assailants,” he said, adding that police were still rooting out suspects in the island nation 700 miles south of Miami, where uncertainty ruled the day.

“We are pursuing them so that, in a gunfight, they meet their fate or in gunfight they die, or we apprehend them,” Charles said.

The Herald reported Thursday that a “crowd” had captured “two foreigners presumed to be involved in the assassination.”

Three police officers who had been held hostage by the killers had been freed, Charles said, according to the Herald.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has said he is now in charge of the island nation.

Joseph declared martial law, according to the Herald.

“A group of unidentified individuals, some of them speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the republic and thus fatally wounded the head of state,” the prime minister said.

Bocchit Edmond, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, said “well-trained professionals, killers, commandos” carried out the attack, according to The Times.

Communications Minister Pradel Henriquez said some attackers were Haitian.

Among them “were individuals who spoke English, who spoke Spanish, who entered the home of a president,” he said, according to the Herald.

The Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste said Moise was shot multiple times.

“We found 12 holes in the president’s body,” Carl Henry Destin, Pétion-Ville deputy justice of the peace, told the outlet, according to the Herald. “The president’s office and bedroom were ransacked.”

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
