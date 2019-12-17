SECTIONS
Report: Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Hospitalized

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, exits the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPaul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, exits the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Shelby Talcott
Published December 17, 2019 at 11:20am
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was reportedly hospitalized for a cardiac event amid his prison sentence for charges related to the special counsel’s report, ABC News reported citing anonymous sources.

Manafort was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy in March and sentenced to at least seven years in prison.

The 70-year-old has been in a Pennsylvania hospital since Dec. 12, according to ABC News.

The Republican strategist was scheduled to be in court Wednesday but his attorney was told Manafort will not be there, according to the outlet.

Manafort’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, said he has not spoken with Manafort since early last week.

Blanche was given an update on Manafort’s condition Tuesday but declined to comment, ABC News reported.

Manafort has appeared to be in worsening condition over the past year and showed up to court in 2018 in a wheelchair.

He said he had serious medical conditions because of his diet and asked for a lesser sentence because of these alleged health problems.

He is scheduled to be released on Dec. 25, 2024.

