Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson has won the Republican nomination for a House seat in Texas.

Jackson, who served as the personal doctor for President Donald Trump, defeated Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff to determine the GOP nominee for November’s general election in Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

The district, which has not elected a Democrat since 1992, includes much of the Texas Panhandle and other northern portions of the Lone Star State.

Jackson received 55.6 percent of the votes Tuesday, compared to 44.4 percent for Winegarner, according to The New York Times.

The Navy veteran will face Democrat Gus Trujillo, who won the Democratic nomination, in November’s general election. Both candidates are vying to replace retiring GOP Rep. Mac Thornberry, who currently holds the seat.

Trump endorsed his former doctor in February:

I hope we can get Admiral @RonnyJackson4TX of Texas, who served our Country so well, into the runoff election in #TX13! Ronny is strong on Crime and Borders, GREAT for our Military and Vets, and will protect your #2A. Get out and vote for Ronny on Tuesday, March 3rd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020

Throughout Tuesday, Jackson posted frequent updates to his Twitter page:

Two of my biggest supporters: my wife Jane and my son Matt. Through the highs and the lows, thank you for ALWAYS standing by my side! #TX13 pic.twitter.com/C1Wtf162W0 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) July 14, 2020

The original Ronny Jackson supporters! Thank you mom and dad for everything you do!! 7 more hours until polls close! #TX13 pic.twitter.com/fVIhqKQXbK — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) July 14, 2020

Just voted with my son Matt. He just turned 18 and this is his FIRST time to vote! I hope I got his vote😬😊. #TX13 pic.twitter.com/4ivwOrKRLV — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) July 14, 2020

The former White House doctor thanked his supporters after the election results were called.

Thank you everyone for the great win tonight! I promise I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD IN CONGRESS! #TX13 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) July 15, 2020

Jackson also thanked the president after Trump congratulated him online:

Trump and Jackson also spoke on the phone, according to the doctor.

“Jane and I just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump! It’s official! I am honored to be the Republican nominee for #TX13! I promise I will make you proud!” Jackson tweeted.

Jane and I just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump! It’s official! I am honored to be the Republican nominee for #TX13! I promise I will make you proud! pic.twitter.com/Hr7ZJPfwqu — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) July 15, 2020

Jackson also served as a physician in the White House for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and was Obama’s personal physician.

He and Trump formed a strong personal relationship during his time as the president’s physician, Politico reported in 2018.

The doctor notably weighed in on a conversation about former Vice President Joe Biden’s cognitive health earlier this year.

Jackson shared a video on Twitter of Biden appearing to forget what office he was running for.

“Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! he commented.

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 25, 2020

Jackson retired from the Navy as a rear admiral.

