Share
News
A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft landing at the airport in Spokane, Washington, on June 23, 2024.
A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft landing at the airport in Spokane, Washington, on June 23, 2024. (Jon Tetzlaff / Getty Images)

Four American Service Members Killed in Operation Epic Fury Mishap

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2026 at 6:24am
Share

Four American service members died Thursday in an accident that involved what is believed to be a mid-air collision involving KC-135 tankers.

“At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue,” according to a post on X from U.S. Central Command.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” the post said.

“However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

Another post noted that “the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing.”

“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely.”

As noted by CBS News, the American death toll from Operation Epic Fury has now reached 11. 

The network said it was told by U.S. officials that the incident may have been a mid-air collision.

Related:
Retired Air Force Major General with Links to UFO Researcher Goes Missing - Search Underway

One of the tankers involved in the incident went down near the border between Iraq and Jordan.

The second tanker landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday after declaring an emergency.

The military said that it would release the names of those killed after the families have been notified.

According to The New York Times, the last KC-135 tanker crash took place in 2013 during the conflict in Afghanistan when a tanker crashed after takeoff in Kyrgyzstan, killing three people.

The U.S. has now lost four aircraft in the conflict with Iran.

Previously, three Air Force F-15E fighters were shot down by Kuwait’s air defenses.

No U.S. service members were lost in that incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Four American Service Members Killed in Operation Epic Fury Mishap
Trump Teases Major Friday Strike in Iran: 'Watch What Happens to These Deranged Scumbags'
Retired Air Force Major General with Links to UFO Researcher Goes Missing - Search Underway
Breaking: Active Shooter 'Neutralized' at Old Dominion University
New Bill to Ban Abortion Pill Hits Senate
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation