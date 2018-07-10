Fox News Host Cancels Live Show After Feeling ‘Threatened’ by SCOTUS Protesters

Fox News host Shannon Bream changed plans to broadcast her program live from the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday night after she determined that the location had grown too “volatile” and she “felt threatened” by the hundreds of protesters to President Donald Trump’s High Court pick.

Bream, who covers the Supreme Court for Fox, regularly reports from outside the building. She, in fact, did so following Trump’s announcement shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time that Washington, D.C. Circuit Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh was his choice to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

However, following her live hit on Sean Hannity’s program on FNC, Bream and her producers decided it was no longer safe for her to stay on location to broadcast her “Fox at Night” program, which airs during the 11 o’clock hour.

“Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS,” Bream tweeted.

Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

The host added that she decided to move back to FNC’s Washington D.C. studio a few blocks away.

Literally had to bail on our live show from #SCOTUS. Moving the show back to the safety of the studio. See y’all at 11p @FoxNews https://t.co/ChIOQdBBTU — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

According to the Heritage Foundation’s Lyndsey Fifield, men were shouting at Bream, with some calling her a “blonde bimbo.”

White men screaming at @ShannonBream that she is a "blonde bimbo" outside #SCOTUS You hardly have to scratch the surface to see leftists sexism on display. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 10, 2018

“You hardly have to scratch the surface to see leftists sexism on display,” Fifield added.

Bream interviewed GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and the two mentioned that they had originally intended to discuss Trump’s pick from outside the Supreme Court, but protesters changed their plans.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream says that Democrat activists became so "volatile" after Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh that Fox News had to cancel a live television broadcast at the Supreme Court because it was not safe. pic.twitter.com/PYxis2eIil — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 10, 2018

“You and I were supposed to be doing our interview on the steps of the Court tonight,” Sasse said.

“It got a little too rowdy out there at the Court tonight,” Bream responded.

“It got so volatile at points that we ultimately didn’t feel like it would be safe to do an hour of live television out there. Where are we?” Bream asked.

Sasse, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was pleased with Trump’s choice of Kavanaugh, likening him to Neil Gorsuch pick last year.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi both came out strongly in opposition to Kavanaugh following the president’s announcement.

Both raised the specter of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the loss of health care benefits.

“I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less,” Schumer said.

Pelosi warned, “Once again, the President is using his nomination as a destructive tool on a generation of progress for workers, women, LGBTQ Americans, communities of color and families, and to radically reverse the course of American justice and democracy.”

GOP senators as diverse as John McCain of Arizona and Ted Cruz of Texas, a member of the Judiciary Committee, came out in support of Kavanaugh.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh has impeccable credentials & a strong record of upholding the Constitution. He is widely respected as a fair, independent & mainstream judge. I look forward to the Senate moving forward with a fair & thorough confirmation process,” McCain tweeted.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh has impeccable credentials & a strong record of upholding the Constitution. He is widely respected as a fair, independent & mainstream judge. I look forward to the Senate moving forward with a fair & thorough confirmation process. https://t.co/5Y5oWo36RB — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 10, 2018

Cruz wrote that Kavanaugh “has over 300 published opinions, with a strong record of defending the #SecondAmendment, safeguarding the separation of powers, reining in the unchecked power of federal agencies, and preserving our precious religious liberties.”

He has over 300 published opinions, with a strong record of defending the #SecondAmendment, safeguarding the separation of powers, reining in the unchecked power of federal agencies, and preserving our precious religious liberties. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 10, 2018

The Texan added, “Senate Democrats, sadly, will try to demagogue this nomination, but they will not be successful. I am confident that the Senate will take up his nomination quickly & I expect that he will be confirmed before the first Monday in October, the beginning of the Supreme Court’s Term.”

