The Rev. Franklin Graham has called for a national day of prayer Sunday for Christians trapped in Afghanistan as the Taliban has taken over the country.

In a news release obtained by The Western Journal, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association asked all people of faith to pray for those who are facing persecution and death at the hands of the extremist Islamist group.

“Thousands of people are desperately trying to escape from Afghanistan after the country’s fall to the Taliban,” a statement from the association read. “With the Taliban blocking access to the airport and all exit routes, this is a life or death situation for Christians and other religious minorities, and all those who worked with or for America over the past two decades.”

“The Islamic extremists who have taken Afghanistan by force have a history of brutality, including beheadings and public executions,” the statement added. “Time is short and the need is urgent, and this is why Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, is calling for a day of prayer on Sunday, August 22.”

Graham also offered a comment on the call to action.

“There is no hope for these people to get out safely — apart from a miracle from the hand of God — and that’s what we need to pray for,” Graham said.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association noted that Graham’s Christian missionary and health care organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is working to help people flee the country.

“Samaritan’s Purse is currently partnering with other groups that are working diligently to help people get out of the country,” the news release stated.

Edward Graham, Franklin Graham’s youngest son, served during six combat tours in Afghanistan. The younger Graham, who works with Samaritan’s Purse, said the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan “hurts.”

Will you join Graham in praying for Afghani Christians on Sunday? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“To watch this hurts,” he said in a statement. “I spent years there and lost many friends. There are many Afghan people that I love. This is a manmade disaster and there isn’t a person or an organization that can fix this. Only God can deliver us from this crisis.”

Franklin Graham posted about his call to prayer on Twitter on Saturday.

“I’m asking for Christians around the world to join me in praying for the people of Afghanistan this SUNDAY, AUGUST 22,” he tweeted.

I’m asking for Christians around the world to join me in praying for the people of Afghanistan this SUNDAY, AUGUST 22. pic.twitter.com/cyjuzoBV1v — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 20, 2021

In another Twitter post, he added: “Thousands of people who know they will be targeted by the Taliban are trying to get out of #Afghanistan & can’t. This is a life or death situation for Christians & other religious minorities, for Afghans who worked with or for America, & for Americans who are left in Afghanistan.”

Thousands of people who know they will be targeted by the Taliban are trying to get out of #Afghanistan & can’t. This is a life or death situation for Christians & other religious minorities, for Afghans who worked with or for America, & for Americans who are left in Afghanistan. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 20, 2021

“There is no hope for these people to get out safely — apart from a miracle by the hand of God — & that’s what we need to pray for. Will you join me in praying?” he asked his followers.

There is no hope for these people to get out safely—apart from a miracle by the hand of God—& that’s what we need to pray for. Will you join me in praying? https://t.co/kDmzaSy7Jy — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 20, 2021

The University of Notre Dame previously reported, citing the Department of State, that there are an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 Christians practicing their faith in secrecy in Afghanistan.

“There are no public churches in Afghanistan and Christians practice either alone or in small congregations, meeting in private homes. The fact that Christians do not openly practice adds to the difficulty of having clear estimates of the number of Christians in Afghanistan,” the university said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.