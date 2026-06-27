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A man and a woman stand at a utility center as they stare at a tablet.
A man and a woman stand at a utility center as they stare at a tablet. (RyanJLane / Getty Images)

Are You Gay Enough To Get A California Utilities Contract? Here's The Test

 By Spencer Lombardo  June 27, 2026 at 6:30am
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California’s regulators reportedly try to prioritize LGBT-owned utility contractors.

Businesses can get certified as LGBT-owned by LGBT organizations to receive “supplier-diversity benefits” from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), City Journal reported Tuesday. Would you meet the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)’s qualifiers?

Neither the CPUC nor the NGLCC responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The NGLCC’s qualifiers include, but aren’t limited to, affidavit-backed letters from three people outside the business attesting to the LGBT status of the applicant(s), a letter from a physician or therapist confirming their transgender status, or evidence of “discriminatory action” over their LGBT status. Discriminatory action could include an HR report, police report, or court records.

Applicants can also be qualified by presenting evidence of “completed or attempted parenting and family-building efforts” made by themselves and a same-sex partner. This could include adoption records, proof of an in-vitro fertilization procedure, or surrogate mother arrangements.

The CPUC regulates privately owned utility businesses. Its “Supplier Diversity Program” began in the late 1980s to set contracting goals promoting minority-owned and women-owned businesses, but gradually grew to include LGBT-owned businesses too, according to City Journal. Supplier Clearinghouse, which certifies businesses for the program, accepts letters from organizations like the NGLCC to certify if a business is LGBT-owned.

The Supplier Diversity Program’s aimed to send approximately $633 million to LBGT-owned businesses in 2024, the CPUC reported last October. 451 businesses in the program were LGBT-certified that year, which is a 5% drop from the previous year.

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Spencer Lombardo
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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