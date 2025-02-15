Good Immigrants: Lebanese Man Won't Remove 3,000 Sq. Ft. American Flag Despite City's Demands - May Pay Fine Out of Own Pocket

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis isn’t backing down on his patriotism.

The city of Sevierville, Tennessee, wrote a letter to Lemonis, warning that the giant American flag in front of his RV camping store is in violation of a municipal ordinance, Fox News reported Thursday.

The letter, which was dated Jan. 30, gave Lemonis one month to remove the flag and pole.

It also stated that failure to comply would result in legal action or citations until corrected.

Lemonis shared the letter and his response through the social media platform X on Tuesday.

“The flag and flag pole aren’t coming down,” Lemonis wrote on X.

“It’s currently our standard flag pole of 130 and flag is 40×80. We are excited to continue to send all the new tax revenue from the 20 million dollar facility we built in your town on former farmland,” Lemonis wrote.

Based on the dimensions Lemonis provided in his post, the flag has an area greater than 3,000 square feet.

In a January interview with Fox Business, Lemonis told “The Bottom Line” hosts that he’s faced this problem before.

“We dealt with it in Statesville [North Carolina]; Morgan Hill, California; Onalaska, Wisconsin; and now Greenville, North Carolina,” Lemonis said.

“And I think this is a perfect example … of local and city and state municipalities putting regulations on businesses that don’t advance the business. They just create more noise and unnecessary distractions,” Lemonis said.

As a Lebanese immigrant, Lemonis understands the privileges of living in America.

When he was just four days old, his mother left him on the doorstep of an orphanage in Lebanon, according to the Camping World website.

Eventually, he was adopted, and at nine months old brought to Miami, Florida, where his entrepreneurial endeavors would begin.

“I do it because I believe in it. I’m an immigrant in this country,” Lemonis told Fox Business.

“This country gave me an opportunity to earn a living and to employ 13,000 people. I just choose to have a big flag because I’ve had one since I was a little kid,” he said.

